A super third quarter from Tortona condemns Dinamo

A super third quarter of Bertram Tortona condemns Dinamo to their fourth consecutive defeat in the league. A reverse that cancels the excellent victory this week in Europe. The 40-28 run immediately after returning from the locker room was decisive in addressing the dispute. Final result 95-89.

FIRST FOURTH

Bertram Tortona, without Chris Wright, is on the pitch with a quintet made up of Mascolo, Macura, Cain, Daum and Sanders. The islanders’ response is with Gentile, Bendzius, Mekowulu, Battle and Burnell. The latter, from long distance, scores the first basket of the match to which Sanders responds in the same way. Dinamo scores the first nine points of the evening from three points, fixing parity at 9. The first changes are Tavernelli and Filloy on one side, Diop on the other. However, the watchword of the opening ten minutes is balance with the teams ending the period at 15-16.

SECOND FOURTH

Two veterans like Logan and Devecchi are the first guest scorers of the second fraction, two realizations that allow a first extension on 16-21. A difficult start that advises coach Ramondino to suspend the match. A time out that produces the desired effects given the comeback (29-28) that also brings the PalaFerraris audience into the game. An advantage that the “Lions” are unable to maintain by going to rest on the score of 38-38.

THIRD FOURTH

Sanders, just like in the first period, scores the first Bertram basket to which Burnell responds for a tennis, just in these days of Master ATP, 40-40. A ball recovered by Macura allows Mascolo the first counterattack realization, for both teams, of the match, setting the result at 53-50. Logan, in the next action, draws again. JP Macura takes the stage, six consecutive points, and maximum internal advantage at 59-53. Two plays that inflame the building and lead the locals to increase the gap in a time that ends 78-66.

FOURTH FOURTH

The first actions of the final time are quite symptomatic and tell a notable difference in energy between the two teams not only from a physical point of view but also from a mental one. Sassari collapses to – 15 (83-68) and is no longer able to get back in touch. The last minutes allow Dinamo to reduce the gap without ever giving the impression of being able to reopen the challenge. 17 points from Sanders for the Piedmontese, 22 from Logan for the guests.