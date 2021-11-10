A super Venice beats leaders Buducnost

At PalaTaliercio Venezia overtakes leaders Buducnost 72-67 in round 4 of EuroCup thanks to an extraordinary performance in terms of intensity and defensive strength. It is Watt who drags the orogranata to success with his 25 points to which he adds 7 rebounds with 28 rating, followed by 11 by Sanders and 10 by Tonut. The 18 of Seeley and 12 each of Cobbs and Atic are not enough for the guests. In the standings the team of coach Dzikic has a record of 3-1, while that of De Raffaele has collected 2 wins and as many losses. 72-67 the final.

Starting quintets

Venice: Phillip, Tonut, Vitali, Brooks and Watt.

Buducnost: Cobbs, Atic, Micov, Wiley and Reed.

First quarter

Venice starts with high gears, 7-0 signed by Watt and Vitali, The guests lose Reed after 48 seconds due to a muscle problem, the Venetian break is interrupted by Reed’s substitute or Nikolic, the advantage of the lagoons goes up to 10- 2, but Atic and again Nkolic shorten by four lengths and then Cobbs starts his own with a 2 + 1, for 10-9 in the 4 ‘. Guests ahead 12-13 at 5 ‘with the basket of Jagodic-Kuridza, but Umana reacts above all thanks to Phillip and the incursions of Tonut, 18-13. The fraction ends on 18-19 with the bomb from Atic and three free throws signed by Seeley,

Second quarter

Buducnost starts strong with a 5-0 Seeley and Cobbs designer, forcing De Raffaele immediately to timeout, but four in a row by Sanders give oxygen to the orogranata, equal to 24 at 14 ‘with Watt’s points. Podgorica plays with great intensity in defense and in attack produces four more points with Atic, 28-32 in the 18 ‘. On the opposite side Tonut finds his first triple of the evening. The final time is all in favor of the guests who finish ahead 33-40 thanks above all to the gusts of Petrov and the power of Nikolic.

Third fourth

After the long break, Reyer unleashed a 7-0 break, thanks in particular to the excellent Sanders. Venice continues to defend strong, perfect parity 42-42 at 25 ‘, but Jagodic-Kuridza places the bomb of the new +3 and shortly after Cobbs and Wiley find the +7. Venezia relies on Tonut and Daye, 47-49 in the 28th minute in a very intense challenge, Umana also finds a draw with Phillip. The third fraction ends 51-52 with the last basket on the siren and in acrobatics by Stefano Tonut.

Fourth quarter

The game is more and more physical with the defenses that have the better of the attacks, 54-54 at 33 ‘, Umana who puts his head forward thanks to a sublime Watt and then extends in transition on +4 with Sanders, 60-56 at 36 ‘. Seeley puts the bomb of -1 and then that of +1, 61-62 at 38 ‘. Watt, however, continues to score points: a game from under the basket for the 65-62, then it is the turn of Brooks who signs the triple of 68-62 at 55 ”from the final siren. Seeley does not give up and scores yet another bomb. Stone and Watt think about closing the dispute. 72-67 the final.