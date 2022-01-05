A super year begins for Space

2021 has been a very important year for space exploration and 2022 will not be outdone. In a few weeks, the largest and most expensive space observatory ever sent into orbit will arrive at its destination to study galaxies far away in space and time, while in our terrestrial neighborhood new rockets and transport systems will be tested to return to the Moon, and perhaps stay there. It will also be the year of the return to orbit of Samantha Cristoforetti, who will take over command of the International Space Station.

James Webb Space Telescope

The largest space telescope ever was launched last December 25 and is now well over half of the long journey to the point (L2) from which it will make its observations, at a safe distance from Earth: almost 1.5 million kilometers .

In the coming weeks, the JWST will complete the elaborate choreography to open its own mirror, too large to be sent into orbit already open. If everything goes smoothly, by the end of January it will be ready for the start of the long phase of testing and calibration of the instruments. NASA has set up a site to follow the activities of the James Webb Space Telescope in real time.

Artemis

NASA’s program to bring crews back to the moon has undergone some major delays over the course of 2021, but the US space agency is planning a first experimental flight for spring this year, although it could slip into summer.

The test will concern the Space Launch System (SLS), the gigantic rocket as high as a thirty-story building (98 meters) on which Orion, the transport capsule for deep space exploration, will be mounted. It will be an unmanned flight, awaiting the first lunar landing of an astronaut on the Moon scheduled for 2025, a year later than originally planned. However, there are strong doubts about the possibility of achieving everything in such a short time.

moon

The Moon will still be the center of attention thanks to several missions with probes and rovers scheduled for 2022. There will be at least a dozen, five of which are funded by NASA. One of these involves the private space company Rocket Lab, which in March will have the task of sending a small satellite (cubesat) to collect data on an orbit around the Moon that could be used in the future for an orbital base, built by NASA in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA). The other US missions concern NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, to study systems for the transport of material on our natural satellite, for the purpose of study and activities with human beings.

India will try to return to the moon after its first disappointing experience in 2017 with a new mission called Chandrayaan-3. Russia is also planning a return to the lunar surface, which it has not attended with its own robots since 1976: the mission should involve Luna 25, a lander (which unlike rovers does not move on the surface once it lands). Japan is planning to launch SLIM, its own lander to carry out analyzes on the lunar surface.

Asteroids

In recent years, asteroids have been the focus of numerous space missions not only to study their characteristics, but also to experiment with how to deflect them should they pose a threat to Earth. NASA’s DART mission, with an important contribution from the Italian Space Agency (ASI), started at the end of November 2021 to do just that. Barring postponements, the spacecraft will collide with an asteroid next September to assess how an impact could change its trajectory.

In the summer, NASA should also launch Psyche, a probe that after a 4-year interplanetary journey will have the task of studying the metallic asteroid 16 Psyche, believed to be the iron core of what could have been a planet in formation (protoplanet): the analysis could offer new insights into how planets form in solar systems. The launch is scheduled aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket of Elon Musk’s space company, which is however working on something much bigger.

Starship

In Texas, SpaceX will continue the development of Starship, the new gigantic 50-meter-high spaceship that Musk says will allow humans to reach Mars, hitherto populated by the robots we have sent over the years. Starship will also be used for the first astronaut return to the moon of the Artemis program, along with the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule, although plans to do so are still unclear.

So far Starship has carried out several tests by pushing itself at high altitude and managing for the first time to land whole in 2021, without the previous explosions. In the course of 2022, SpaceX is expected to send Starship into orbit for the first time thanks to the thrust offered by Super Heavy, a 72-meter high rocket yet to be tested. After reaching space, the spaceship will return to Earth by diving into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

Blue Origin

The private space company of Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, has been working for years on the construction of the New Glenn, a powerful partially reusable rocket that should be used to transport material into orbit and to the Moon. New Glenn has never flown and has experienced several delays, but the company is confident that it will be able to carry out a first experimental launch this year.

Space tourism

In the meantime, Blue Origin will continue to manage short-term flights to Space with New Shepard, its small rocket that began transporting people in 2021, including Bezos and William Shatner, Captain Kirk of the Star Trek television series. Virgin Galactic will also continue with tourist flights, after the successes of 2021 and the launch involving its CEO, the British billionaire Richard Branson.

More rockets

The European Arianespace consortium will continue with the development of its Ariane program, the series of civilian rockets built on behalf of the European Space Agency. After some delays, 2022 should in fact be the year of the new Ariane 6 rocket, more powerful and above all capable of directly carrying satellites and other material into geostationary orbit. At full speed, the new rocket should allow space launches to be managed at cheaper and more competitive prices than SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets.

United Launch Alliance (ULA), the collaboration between US companies Lockheed Martin and Boeing, is planning the inaugural launch of the Vulcan Centaur, which will gradually replace several other ULA-operated rockets allowing significant savings for the transport of satellites and other material in the Space. The inaugural launch will be carried out to send the Peregrine lander to the moon as part of NASA’s lunar program.

Europe

NASA’s Juno probe to study Jupiter in late September will make a close passage to Europa, one of the planet’s moons. The data collected may offer new insights for the analysis of this satellite that appears as a large snowball: its surface, thick and icy, covers a gigantic ocean that is estimated to contain twice as much water as the Earth’s oceans. Europa has been under control for some time and according to astronomers it is among the main candidates to host life forms in our solar system, in addition of course to the Earth.

Mars

In 2021 Perseverance, one of the most advanced rovers made by NASA, and China’s first Martian mission arrived on Mars. In 2022 there are no arrivals, but departures from Earth to Mars. The most awaited one concerns the Rosalind Franklin rover, built by ESA in collaboration with the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos). It is part of the ExoMars 2022 mission to search for traces of past life on the planet.

China

In addition to the recent Martian feat and several successful lunar missions, China has worked in recent years to extend its presence into Earth orbit by starting construction of the Tiangong space station, already inhabited by Chinese crews. Its completion is expected by the end of this year: the Wentian laboratory module should be launched in the spring, while a third component should be transported into orbit a few months later. However, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt because China does not provide many details in advance about its space activities.

International Space Station

In the coming months, the intentions of NASA (already anticipated), ESA and other space agencies to extend the duration of the ISS at least until 2030, in order to guarantee funds and resources for its maintenance and to continue the experiments to edge.

2022 will also see a major new test for the CST-100 Starliner, the capsule developed by Boeing and which will one day be used to transport astronauts to the ISS. The system had to be ready for some time, but Boeing ran into more technical difficulties than expected, accumulating numerous delays compared to the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that allowed NASA to return to launch astronauts directly from US soil, after about a ten-year hiatus. after the end of the Space Shuttle program. Starliner is expected to make a first unmanned test flight and a second flight with astronauts aboard this year.

Samantha Cristoforetti

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will return to the ISS this year on behalf of ESA, after her first experience of 199 days in orbit between 2014 and 2015. Cristoforetti will be part of the SpaceX Crew-4 flight scheduled for February, will travel then on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with a NASA crew consisting of Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins. Later, Cristoforetti will assume command of the International Space Station as part of the Expedition 68 mission.