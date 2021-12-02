A surge in infections in Olgiate Positives doubled in a few days Data is growing, the virus contracted by 41 people (there were 23) and 29 are under observation. The mayor: «We need responsible behavior. The vaccination campaign goes on fast “

Covid, infections are on the rise. In about ten days, cases almost doubled. In the meantime, the threshold of 94% of the first dose has been exceeded, the hard core of the undecided and the no vax is eroding more and more.

From 21 November to yesterday, the positives rose to 41, they were 23 on 21 November and just 5 on 9 November. In the span of less than a month, the positives increased eightfold. Currently there are 41 positive citizens of Olgiate, distributed over different ages (6-7 years, 11-13, 17-21, middle age up to 80 years) and 29 in surveillance.

“There is a significant increase in the positives – observes the mayor Simone Moretti – There are some family blocks in the list; there are several cases of positivity linked to the school, which then involve the rest of the family who are quarantined. As the positives are growing, the contagion situation is under control. If we compare the data of the current positive cases with those of last year in this period, the situation is decidedly different. We currently have 41 positives, last year we had reached 226 at some point. Now we have vaccines, then no; the world has changed positively “.

