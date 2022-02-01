a surprise “bowl” star Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

Whoever has bread doesn’t have teeth, whoever has teeth doesn’t have bread: the old adage seems to hold true in the world of Hollywood and for those who work closely with world-class stars desired and envied by millions of people. Let’s talk about Leonardo Dicaprio and his “heir” Timothée Chalamet, against which the complaint of a colleague came as a surprise.

Guest of the last episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, it was nothing less than Jennifer Lawrence to amaze the host and the audience by talking about a specific scene shot with the duo of actors in the film Don’t Look Up, from today in Italian cinemas and from 24 December on Netflix.

For the film, Adam McKay has put together a cast of stars that includes in addition to the three stars also Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep And Chris Evans. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence worked together for the first time and a few months ago the actress also suffered an accident on set due to an explosion.

However, this is not the reason for his complaint. Colbert asked Lawrence if it was legal to have her, DiCaprio and Chalamet in the same car, the crème de la crème of Hollywood. His answer has definitely blown away:

“Has been the most irritating day of my life, I can tell you this. They drove me crazy, I do not know why. Timothée was delighted to be out of the house, I think it was his first scene. And Leo had chosen the song we were listening to in the car and it was like ‘You know, this song is about bla bla bla’. I don’t know, I remember it just like a miserable day. But they are kind “

With her classic teasing tone that made her so loved, the Oscar-winning star for Silver Linings Playbook he then added, speaking of the colleague who is the protagonist of Call me by your name And Dunes:

“It was hell. By the way, Timothée was so high, he’s a great actor … But in a two-person plan, you know I’m 31 and I wasn’t that big yet [la Lawrence è incinta, ndr] but I was already fatter than Timothée Chalamet. It was heartbreaking to see myself in these two-story plans and think like ‘Who is that, your personal trainer?’

If you are interested in seeing the trailer for Don’t Look Up, a film that tells the story of a couple of astronomers certain that a meteorite is about to impact the Earth with disastrous consequences without however being believed by anyone, you can find it HERE.

Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage – Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

