a surprise club tackles the Cristiano Ronaldo file!

This is one of the big issues in the last straight line of the transfer window. Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United in the coming weeks? Difficult to see clearly between a CR7 which seems to want to leave at all costs, and an English club which shows its wish to see him stay while tapping his fingers for his behavior last weekend, after his hasty departure from ‘Old Trafford in the middle of a friendly match against Rayo Vallecano.

Corinthians on Cristiano Ronaldo?

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore unclear, especially since the clubs ready to take the bet to revive him are not numerous. But CR7 has seen in recent hours a surprising opportunity open up on the side of… Brazil! In an interview with the Ulissescast program, the president of Corinthians Duilio Monteiro Alves has indeed ensured that he clearly imagines an arrival of CR7 in his club.

“It’s true, I dream big. It’s the Corinthians! Aren’t Willian and Renato Augusto here? In football, anything is possible, and I have an obligation to do my best for Corinthians. Is it possible ? I do not know. We haven’t tried it yet, we haven’t looked into it, but we’re keeping an eye on it. Imagine he suddenly wants to play in Brazil. »

Unless Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to give up his dreams of the Champions League, a Brazilian exile does not seem to be for now…