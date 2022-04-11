A surprise for Neymar and Verratti in Monte-Carlo

the PSG easily won this weekend on the lawn of Clermont (1-6) and is heading straight for a tenth title of champion of France in its history. The capital club was able to count on a Neymar great evenings, he who has been performing well since the return from the international break. Double scorer against Lorient, the Brazilian this time scored a hat-trick against the Clermontois in addition to delivering a decisive pass for Kylian Mbappe. With a reduced calendar following the eliminations in French Cup and Champions League, Parisians have more days off. Some of them take the opportunity to participate in other sporting events.

Neymar and Verratti in a juggling contest with… Novak Djokovic

Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti were invited by their sponsor, replay, to attend the Monte-Carlo Tennis Masters 1000 with their respective relatives. In video widely shared on social networks, we see the two PSG players walking in the aisles of the tournament and lending themselves to a little game of bgo for the cameras with… Novak Djokovic. The three athletes are smiling and participate in a “Brazilian”. Despite the lack of suitable equipment, the two PSG players won this little competition against the Serb who dropped the ball first. The video can be viewed below.