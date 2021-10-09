A surprise rap track for Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

The actor collaborated with rapper Tech N9ne on a new song, “Face Off”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his rap debut with a guest feature on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off”.

The song is taken from the new album «ASIN9NE», released via Strange Music. Considering that Dwayne is one of the most famous actors on the planet, the opportunity to make music has often been offered to him, but this is the first time he has felt involved.

“A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists – and they’re all big names – have asked me to sing with them,” Dwayne Johnson told Variety. “But there has to be the right feeling.”

As reported in a press release from Juggernaut Sound, the rapper, real name Aaron Dontez Yates, contacted Johnson, who then suggested inventing his own verse, which quotes: «It’s about drive. It’s about power. We stay hungry ».

According to the publication, Johnson had been sharing Tech N9ne’s music on social media for years. The two had met on the set of the comedy NFL Ballers. “When Tech texted me, I knew I was going to make it all work,” Johnson told Variety.

Alongside Johnson, they also make guest appearances on the track Joey Cool and King Iso.

Covermedia