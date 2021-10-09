News

A surprise rap track for Dwayne Johnson

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Dwayne Johnson

The actor collaborated with rapper Tech N9ne on a new song, “Face Off”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his rap debut with a guest feature on Tech N9ne’s new single, “Face Off”.

The song is taken from the new album «ASIN9NE», released via Strange Music. Considering that Dwayne is one of the most famous actors on the planet, the opportunity to make music has often been offered to him, but this is the first time he has felt involved.

“A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists – and they’re all big names – have asked me to sing with them,” Dwayne Johnson told Variety. “But there has to be the right feeling.”

Loading...
Advertisements

As reported in a press release from Juggernaut Sound, the rapper, real name Aaron Dontez Yates, contacted Johnson, who then suggested inventing his own verse, which quotes: «It’s about drive. It’s about power. We stay hungry ».

According to the publication, Johnson had been sharing Tech N9ne’s music on social media for years. The two had met on the set of the comedy NFL Ballers. “When Tech texted me, I knew I was going to make it all work,” Johnson told Variety.

Alongside Johnson, they also make guest appearances on the track Joey Cool and King Iso.

Covermedia


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
882
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
881
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
871
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
871
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
851
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
800
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
585
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top