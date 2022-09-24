a surprising club openly flirts with Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

In the coming months, there is no doubt that the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo will again become a central subject. The Portuguese star of Manchester United lost points with his desire to leave displayed last summer and a Marcus Rashford who rose to the rank of number nine. And as his contract expires in 2023, a departure from CR7 will inevitably return to the agenda, even if the leading courtiers do not jostle at the gate.

Udinese agitated around Cristiano Ronaldo

But Cristiano Ronaldo knows at least that on the side of a Serie A club, he always creates excitement. The English press indeed relays the agitation of Udinese for CR7, initiated by goalkeeper Marco Silvestri who commented on the last post of the Portuguese star by openly asking him to land in Friuli. The club itself then reacted with emojis to show their interest in the discussion. A priori, the transalpine club is not part of Cristiano Ronaldo’s plans at the moment, but the situation could change if the Udine club continues to surprise, with a third place in Serie A for the moment.