a survey points to remaster of Tales of classics coming soon – Nerd4.life

The series Tales of could get new remaster of classic chapters, based on a survey released by Bandai Namco and linked to Tales of Arise, in which the possibility of re-editions of some chapters from the past is clearly mentioned.

The survey, visible at this address, asks users if they would gladly play remastered versions of some previous chapters of the series. Among these we find some real classics such as Tales of Phantasia, Tales of the Abyss and Tales of Xillia 1 and 2.

In addition, the survey also asks which chapters they would like to see in Europe, mentioning some such as Tales of Destiny, Tales of Destiny 2, Tales of Rebirth and Tales of Legendia that never arrived on the European market, thus indicating a certain interest, on the part of Bandai Namco, in the recovery of its historic series of Japanese RPGs.

Obviously these polls are not to be taken as evidence of initiatives actually in development or upcoming games, but they show how Bandai Namco is interested in betting on the series and, based on the responses of the players, could decide to follow up on these ideas perhaps by launching into a remaster operation or in the re-edition of some old chapter that is still not available in various geographical areas.

In the meantime, we have seen the review of Tales of Arise, a chapter considered very positively by all, and in these hours also the review of Tales of Luminaria.