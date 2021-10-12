A Swiss think tank collects signatures to add Bitcoin to the federal constitution

2B4CH, a non-profit Swiss think tank studying cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, is about to launch an initiative that could make Bitcoin (BTC) one of the country’s reserve assets.

Friday, the association has announced to launch a federal popular initiative by collecting 100,000 signatures for the introduction of Bitcoin to article 99 clause 3 of the Swiss federal constitution.

The initiative specifically proposes to add Bitcoin to the list of assets held by the Swiss central bank, which would change the constitutional clause to: “The Swiss National Bank creates sufficient monetary reserves from its revenues; part of these reserves is held in gold and Bitcoin”.

Yves Bennaim, founder and president of 2B4CH, explained that, even if the collection of signatures does not have the hoped-for success, the initiative will in any case increase the awareness of the general public towards the issue:

“If the signatures are successfully collected, the vote will have to legally take place, as well as the conversations and debates, in order to better inform and educate everyone in Switzerland, and hopefully around the world, by leading by example. be successful, but even if it were not, it will already be a success if the topic is brought to public debate “.

If the vote is successful, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will necessarily have to add Bitcoin to its reserves, holding it in the “correct and safer mode.“This would make Switzerland one of the world’s leading crypto nations, and its economy would benefit on several levels, says Bennaim:

“Such an addition to the constitution would affect people in Switzerland, just as it did with Silicon Valley and the London Stock Exchange in their respective countries.”

According to Bennaim, 2B4CH is still in the preliminary stage and is testing the potential interest in the initiative. The next steps include the presentation of the project to the confederation and the official collection of signatures. “When this phase is successfully completed, it will take months or even years for the vote to actually take place“, concludes Bennaim.

Founded in Geneva in 2017, 2B4CH is an independent non-profit association that analyzes the social and financial transformations brought about by Bitcoin and blockchain technology, as well as the impact of decentralized cryptocurrencies. The think tank has fewer than 20 members so far, and does not accept donations to protect its independence and the privacy of its members.

Switzerland has emerged as one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the world: we recall that the canton of Zug launched the pilot project to accept Bitcoin payments for public services as early as 2016. Last month, the Swiss Supervisory Authority of financial markets (FINMA) has approved the country’s first crypto fund, after authorizing the SIX Swiss Exchange to launch a digital asset marketplace.