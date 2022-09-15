a symbol of stability in rough seas

Queen Elizabeth II, who died this Thursday at the age of 96, was a symbol of stability and continuity in the midst of major crises such as the loss of the British Empire or the multiple scandals in the royal family. Elizabeth Alexandra Maria II was born in London on April 21, 1926. When she ascended the throne in 1952, at just 25 years old, Winston Churchill was Prime Minister, India had just gained its independence, and the United Kingdom still ruled parts of Asia and Africa. .

Since then, it has become a symbol of stability through the disintegration of the empire, the Cold War, post-war social changes, the roaring 1960s, the advent of the digital age, and Britain’s messy exit from the Union. European. Times changed and the popularity of the monarchy went up and down, but the queen was always a popular figure, possibly the most recognized woman in the world.

“For her, being queen is a great role, older than her,” Kate Williams, author of “Young Elizabeth: The Making of a Queen,” told AFP on the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012. Delivered stoically at his duty, he rarely let his emotions show and never his opinions. She was politically neutral by obligation, she never knew, for example, what she thought of Brexit, finally finalized in 2020 after four years of political crisis that divided her country.

But in a very rare breach of her usual discretion, a few weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the microphone of a television camera captured her expressing her irritation with world leaders who “talk” about global warming “but do not act”. ”.

When in April 2021 the death of her husband, Felipe, left “an enormous void” in her life, she hardly seemed to shed a tear, however, her health began to deteriorate very quickly shortly after. She is a very believer and saver despite her enormous fortune, she was left alone to face the decline of her reign and weather the scandals of a royal family very given to them.

Nicknamed “Lilibet” by her family, she was born third in line to the throne after her uncle Eduardo and her father Alberto. But she became heiress when her uncle abdicated while king to marry American divorcée Wallis Simpson, and her father succeeded him as George VI. She was raised by governesses at Buckingham Palace. Towards the end of World War II, at the age of 18, she joined the Armed Forces as a driver.

In a message he addressed to the country on his 21st birthday, he declared: “My entire life, long or short, will be devoted to your service.” In November of that year, 1947, she married her third cousin, Felipe, who had to renounce his titles of Prince of Greece and Denmark. They had four children: Carlos (1948), Ana (1950), Andrés (1960) and Eduardo (1964).

Elizabeth was in Kenya when her father died in February 1952. Her husband told her the news and they immediately returned to the UK. She was crowned on June 2, 1953, in the first televised enthronement. She became the head of state of 32 kingdoms, a number that has been reduced to 14 today, including the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

She was a figure immediately recognizable by her colorful hats, bags and dresses. But as discreet as possible about his life, of which his hobbies for corgi dogs and for the horses that he still rode a few years ago, with his characteristic scarf tied to his head, were hardly known.

In 1992, “Annus Horribilis” in her own words, the marriages of her children Carlos, Ana and Andrés broke out, and her beloved Windsor castle burned. But it was worse in 1997 the death of Diana, already divorced from Carlos, who was about to break the affection of the British for a sovereign who appeared cold and distant.

The queen ended up paying homage to the “princess of the people” and little by little, the image of the monarchy recovered. The weddings of her grandchildren, Guillermo, in 2011, with Catalina, and Enrique, in 2018, with Meghan, modernized the image of the British royal family and propelled its popularity worldwide. But soon the scandals returned.

In 2019, Andrés, considered his favorite son, embarrassed the family for his friendship with the American financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexually exploiting minors. One of them, Virgina Giuffre, claimed to have been forced to have sexual relations with Andrés when she was 17 years old. He denied it, but was forced to withdraw from public life. Then, faced with the threat of a civil lawsuit in the United States for sexual assault on a minor, in 2022 he was deprived by the queen of his military honors and stopped using the title of Royal Highness.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Enrique left the monarchy and moved to California with Meghan, in what the press has known as “Megxit”, in comparison to Brexit. From there they accused the royal family of being unsupportive and racist, leading the queen to have to manage a new institutional crisis, shortly before, in October 2021, at the age of 95, her health began to weaken.

