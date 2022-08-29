A T-Mobile District security guard is murdered

A security guard from District T-Mobilein San Juan, was killed last night with a knife and the suspect is in custody, reported the Police Bureau.

The events occurred at about 11:29 pm, according to the preliminary report of the Uniformed. A call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System alerted about an injured person in the aforementioned place.

The injured man, a security guard for a private company, was transported to an emergency room at an area hospital. where he was treated by the doctor on duty, who certified the absence of vital signs after giving him first aid.

The deceased was identified as Alby O. Rosa Velazquez34 years old.

Joaquin A. Cruz Jimenez, 46 years old. (Supplied)

Related to these facts, a suspect is detained in the Santurce barracks. The man was identified as Joaquín A. Cruz Jiménez, 46 years old. The Police indicated that he has a previous criminal record.

In the face of violent crime, the T-Mobile District management announced through its social networks the cancellation of the activities that it had scheduled as part of the celebration for the first anniversary

“In solidarity and moved by the death of one of our colleagues, the anniversary activities that would be held today, Sunday, August 28, have been cancelled. The center will be operating on regular hours. Our deepest condolences to his family and our team for this irreparable loss”, reads the letter.

In additional written statements, management explained that “the alleged attacker had been kicked off the property for security reasons. However, the subject tried to re-enter after having gone to his vehicle, where it is presumed that he acquired a knife.

“At the moment that the security team prevents him from entering, the subject attacks one of our guards. The incident took place outside the property. The internal security team acted immediately, managing to stop the alleged attacker, who was trying to escape.” he added.

Agents assigned to the Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of San Juan investigate the murder together with prosecutor Ángel García.