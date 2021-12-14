A tanker explodes in Haiti, at least 50 dead – North America

At least 60 people died and numerous others were injured in the explosion of a tanker in Haiti. This was reported by a local official. “I observed on the spot between 50 and 54 people burned alive. Impossible to identify them,” said the deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, Patrick Almonor. According to Almonor, “about twenty” houses in the area also caught fire following the explosion, leading to fears of more casualties. “We are not yet able to provide details on the number of victims inside the homes,” he said. The country is suffering from a severe shortage of fuel, due to thefts carried out by powerful local gangs.

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, expressed his condolences for the explosion of a tanker which took place last night in Cap Haitien, in the north of the country. “I learned with desolation and emotion – he declared via Twitter – the sad news of the explosion”. Henry then announced that “field hospitals will be immediately sent to Cap Haitien to provide the necessary care to the victims” and announced “three days of national mourning for a tragedy that afflicts the nation”. According to the portal Haiti24.net, the accident occurred last night, and in addition to the 50 dead there are also 57 seriously injured who have been transferred to the Justinien Hospital in the city.