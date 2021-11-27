a taste of the future of PS5 and Xbox Series X

There are only a few days left to one of the most anticipated events of the year, namely the award ceremony of the Game Awards 2021. As you well know, in any case, the event organized by Geoff Keighley is not limited to awarding prizes, since it also hosts loads of announcements and world premieres.

This year’s edition will not be outdone. On the contrary, it will be even more crackling than those that preceded it, word of Keighley. The journalist and presenter spoke yesterday evening sharing a new message with which he hopelessly raised the expectations of all of us players, anticipating the announcement of games that will mark the future of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

“This year’s edition will be crazy. […] I think this year’s show will give you an idea of ​​what the next generation of consoles really stand for, and what PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will offer for years to come. So far we have only scratched the surface, “said Keighley. We can, as usual, expect the participation of numerous players from the industry and many movies recorded in-game. Some of these next-gen games, as we learned a while ago, should have been unveiled last year.

The appointment with the Game Awards 2021 show, we remember, is scheduled in the night between Thursday 9 December and Friday 10 December. In the meantime, you can vote to contribute to the election of the best games of the year 2021.