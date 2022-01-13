A tax on the big energy companies to counter the high bills. The Ministry thinks about it

Energy shock is a serious problem. The increase in energy costs have led not only to an increase in bills for the residential sector, but also to a surge in consumption for the industry. The Italian production chain is suffering, and if a solution to expensive energy is not found, there are three possible paths that will be taken by many: increase in prices for the final consumer, freezing of production or moving factories to places where energy is cheaper, for example in Eastern Europe. With an obvious job loss. The cost of energy for Italian companies in 2019 was 8 billion and has grown to 20 billion by 2021. However, the forecast for 2022 is devastating: almost 40 billion, double that.

For this reason, the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti is ready to intervene by working not only to block the increase in prices but also to compensate. The line is the one already drawn by Draghi: those companies that have made large profits from the rise in the price of energy have a duty to redistribute them for the good of society.

An idea that Italian consumers also like: the president of Consumerismo, Luigi Gabriele, reiterated that Italian consumers would be very much in favor of a “Robin Hood Tax“On the maxi-profits of the energy companies needed to recover income to counter the expensive bills. “To save the pockets of families and businesses, both structural interventions and resources are needed from large companies such as Terna, Snam and all the dispatching and distribution companies that are currently earning billions of euros with the citizen networks. This is why we ask the Government to introduce a levy on the extra-profits of regulated operators, favoring the introduction in Europe of a “Robin Hood” tax on the big energy companies, in order to find resources to be allocated to counter the record increase. of the electricity and gas tariffs“.

Today, those who distribute energy earn much more, because their percentage of earnings is linked to the total cost and if the cost of the raw material rises, so does the profit. Added to this is the distribution component, which is an increasingly important item in the electricity bill.

Someone, rightly, wondered if it is right that in the black period of the energy market there are those who have fabulous financial statements and those who are forced to stop production.