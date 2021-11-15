World

A taxi exploded in Liverpool in a suspected terrorist attack

Photo of James Reno James Reno22 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Sunday around 11 a taxi exploded in front of a large hospital in Liverpool, UK: it is one person died and another is in hospital in serious condition. Police on Monday at dawn arrested three men suspected of being responsible: they are 21, 26 and 29 years old. Although the causes of the explosion are not yet known, local authorities believe it is unlikely that it was an accident and suspect it was a terrorist attack.

The three men were arrested under the Terrorism Act (TA), the British counter-terrorism law which gives police the ability to stop and search a suspect in case there is reasonable doubt as to his involvement in terrorist activities.

The explosion occurred on Remembrance Sunday, an anniversary celebrated in the United Kingdom to remember the soldiers killed in the war, in front of the entrance to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the largest hospital specializing in gynecology and obstetrics in Europe: that is not far from the cathedral where the celebrations were being held.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno22 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

G20, climate agreement reached: maximum global warming ceiling set at 1.5 degrees

2 weeks ago

Who is Magdalena Andersson, the next premier of Sweden: she will be the first woman to lead the country

1 week ago

Hamilton and Verstappen investigated in the Brazilian GP: the sentences- Corriere.it

2 days ago

Spain: euthanasia denied, 83-year-old kills himself by jumping out of the window

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button