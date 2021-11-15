A taxi exploded in Liverpool in a suspected terrorist attack

Sunday around 11 a taxi exploded in front of a large hospital in Liverpool, UK: it is one person died and another is in hospital in serious condition. Police on Monday at dawn arrested three men suspected of being responsible: they are 21, 26 and 29 years old. Although the causes of the explosion are not yet known, local authorities believe it is unlikely that it was an accident and suspect it was a terrorist attack.

The three men were arrested under the Terrorism Act (TA), the British counter-terrorism law which gives police the ability to stop and search a suspect in case there is reasonable doubt as to his involvement in terrorist activities.

The explosion occurred on Remembrance Sunday, an anniversary celebrated in the United Kingdom to remember the soldiers killed in the war, in front of the entrance to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the largest hospital specializing in gynecology and obstetrics in Europe: that is not far from the cathedral where the celebrations were being held.