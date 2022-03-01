a team designed for productivity

If you are looking for a laptop with which to be productive and watch your favorite audiovisual content in high resolution and quality, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 It is an ultrabook with good hardware and a great offer that leaves it at its historical minimum price: 1,656.65 euros.





Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 – Ultrathin 14″ UHD Laptop (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GBRAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 10 Pro) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Buy Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 ultrabook at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 2,299 euros, it can be purchased on Amazon with a discount of more than 600 euros the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 ultrabook, a laptop with very good features that is at a historical minimum price on the platform: 1,656.65 euros.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 is an ultrabook-type laptop that stands out for its 14″ IPS touch screen with 4K resolution compatible with HDR Dolby Vision and brightness of 500 nits. The panel is great for playing high resolution audiovisual content from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and the like.

Incorporates the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of internal SSD storage. With this configuration, the performance of the Windows 10 Pro operating system should be very smooth. The manufacturer promises free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. It does not have a dedicated graphics card, but an integrated Iris Xe, which offers a good software experience like Photoshop, but it is not the best option to play last generation AAA titles.

