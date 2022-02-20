“A team without personality, how bad it looks”

2022-02-19

Just as the fans who came to the stadium to see their team against the Victorythe former president of marathon, yankel rosenthalyou are not happy with the performance of the green monster, that fell 2-3 this Saturday for date 6 the Closure 2022. The purslane team lost its second game in a row after being defeated on the previous date against Honduran Progress (2-1); He was previously beaten by the Lifetime (3-0) in La Ceiba.

Who was the chief executive of the marathon, Rosenthalwhose name bears the stadium of the sampedrano club, spoke on social networks, where he expressed his frustration in the comments of the team’s publication announcing the new fall of the green. “How bad is it looking marathonit saddens me to see that we have made a team with little personality”, was the note of Yankeeformer president of the institution.