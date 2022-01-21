a teaser shows us the splendid New Atlantis

A few days ago, Bethesda confirmed that the start of 2022 will be full of breakthroughs for fans looking forward to Starfield and the promise will likely be kept. Just recently, in fact, the official social channels have been updated with a very short teaser that allows us to take a look at one of the main cities of the game.

An animation dedicated entirely to New Atlantis, a city that, according to Bethesda’s post, should play the role of capital of United Colonies (probably translated into Italian as United Colonies). Judging by the teaser, it would seem that the location of this city was not chosen randomly, as a series of rocks serves as a natural protection of the capital. Unfortunately, the moving image does not allow us to peer beyond the entrance of the city and we cannot know at the moment what the most important of the cities of the United Colonies is like.

Before leaving you to the animated teaser, we remind you that the new Bethesda game will hit the shelves of all stores next November 11, 2022 and will be available exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X | S, with immediate entry into the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalog.

Did you know that, according to the latest rumors, Starfield is almost complete?