a technology to scan objects and recreate them in games revealed by a patent – Nerd4.life

A Sony patent, which could very well be linked to PlayStation VR2, unveils a technology that would allow users to scan real objects then recreate them a virtual world.

Spotted by colleagues at Game Rant, this prototype talks about how users can precisely scan any real object (in the example below we see a living room lamp) and then recreate the polygonal model within a simulation or a game, with the possibility also to modify some properties of the element.

An image illustrating how Sony’s patented technology works

It is a technology similar to that mentioned in a previous Sony patent, which allows you to use common things, such as bananas, instead of controllers, but in this house we are talking about larger objects, as long as they can be scanned. at 360 °.

The patent was registered by Sony last summer but has recently been updated with new details at the request of the competent office to clarify some aspects of this peculiar technology. Its applications could be many and interesting, in particular in the virtual reality field.

In fact, it is not excluded that Sony can exploit this technology for dedicated software for PlayStation VR2 and that could accompany the launch of the peripheral, of which the official technical specifications have recently been unveiled. However, it could also be a project that will never see the light, as happened in the past with other prototypes of the company.