A Teen Wolf star lands on Onlyfans with a hot video: that’s who

One of the most beloved characters of the series Teen Wolf is now present on the scene of Onlyfans. It is about Tyler Posey, the star who took on the role of Scott McCall. The actor today posted a video on the platform, a clip that has now gone viral all over the world, especially on Twitter. In this video, Tyler first frames his genitals and then gets totally naked.

It is not a rare event as he had already stated some time ago in an interview with “AND!“Which according to him: “I’m doing my best to be as artistic as possible with the content I post, because I don’t want it to be just porn. It’s not what I do, porn, and I don’t want to take it away from people who do it for a living. I just want to be artistic and keep in touch with my fans ”.

“I spend a lot of time naked, I wanted to be more open minded on social media so I just started posting photos and videos. I love being naked because… we weren’t born with clothes, so I want to leave the same way I was born. I want to die naked, 2020 was a little scary, I feel like that I could die at any time, so I want to be ready. That’s why I’m always naked ”.

HERE FOR MORE NEWS

Loading... Advertisements



Readings:

145