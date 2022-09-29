a teenage romance that culminated in a divorce

CELEBRITIES

The artistic couple met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. How and when did the scandalous marriage take place?

©GettyMiley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: their complete love story.

who grew up in front of the screen disneyThey know the story of Miley Cyrus since its creation. The actress who knew how to star in the phenomenon of Hannah Montana, has built an impressive career in the music industry, showing that she is much more than a teenage star. And on this road, she was accompanied by one of the couples she remembers the most: LI am Hemsworth. Find out all about their love story here!

Was in 2009during the filming of The last song, which the duo shared the set for the first time. In the film adaptation of the novel by Nicholas Sparks, they gave life to a hypnotic couple. The fiction quickly became reality: the paparazzi caught them kissing in an airport and understood that it was the beginning of a romance. In this way, they became one of the most beloved duos in the entertainment world.

in August 2010, their representatives have confirmed that they have made the decision to separate. However, just a month later, they were seen together again to rekindle an on-and-off affair that lasted for the next few years. It was like that In 2012, Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus.. And although the wedding plans have begun, in September 2013 they ended their engagement.

Miley and Liam continued to have romantic ties with other characters, making it clear that this was an over story. But in January 2016, resumed the relationship again after publicly taking advantage of an Australian music festival. A new commitment, birthdays and family celebrations have strengthened this couple of artists who have settled malibu with his seven dogs, two pigs and two horses.

Rumors that this marriage was already a fact continued to grow and, finally, on December 26, 2018They shared on their social networks that… they got married! As usual, happiness did not last long: in August 2019 broken up definitively and in February 2020 They concluded with their divorce. Since then, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have no longer shared moments in public.

