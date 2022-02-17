A teenager kills his family in Spain so as not to lose a video game console, what lesson does this case teach us?

A 15-year-old teenager murdered his parents and his 10-year-old brother in Spain, after an argument in which his mother threatened to take away his video game console. The minor shot his family with a shotgun and hid the bodies in his home for three days, until a relative alerted authorities.

After the shocking event, the minor gave a cold testimony about how he decided to kill his parents and brother and how he carried out the crime. The nation He spoke with the psychologist Gema Monge, who explained the probable causes of the young man’s reaction and how to avoid this type of situation.

The crime

The incident occurred last Tuesday, February 8, in the rural area of ​​Elche, 20 kilometers from the city of Alicante, but it was not until Friday the 11th that the authorities discovered the bodies. As revealed by the Spanish newspaper ‘laSexta’, the teenager confessed that he had argued with his mother because of her bad grades.

The outlet noted that the woman apparently threatened to take away the young man’s video game console until he improved at school. “He told me that he was lazy and that he was going to take the console away from me,” the minor assured the authorities. “I went up to my room, got to thinking and got the shotgun,” he added.

In his crude story, the teenager explained that he went in search of the 12-gauge shotgun that his father used for hunting activities. Although the gun was stowed away, the key was visible to everyone.

According to the minor, he shot his mother while she was in the kitchen. Later, he shot her brother, who tried to escape from the scene. “I shot my mother twice when she was in the kitchen. A shot in the back of her and then I finished her off. My brother tried to run away, but I went after him and caught him first,” he said.

He also decided to kill his father, who was not at home: “I waited four or five hours for my father and shot him when he arrived,” he said coldly. He killed her mother with two shots, her brother with one and his father with three, according to the local newspaper.

hid the bodies

But the minor’s crime did not end there, as he decided to hide the bodies of his family in the basement and try to continue with his normal life. According to ‘laSexta’, the minor told some of his friends that he had covid-19 and that is why he stayed at home, while he hid the bodies.

“I was left without knowing what to do and decided to take the bodies to the shed,” he told the local police. She hid the bodies of her mother, father and brother for three days, until finally an aunt, her mother’s sister, came to the house to ask about the whereabouts of the relatives.

It was then that the teenager confessed the facts and the authorities were notified.

The future of the minor

After giving a statement to the Police before the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, the adolescent remains in a center. However, he will respond under the Minor’s Law, which does not establish a prison sentence but rather an internment measure.

According to preliminary information, he will have to remain hospitalized for five years and could have another three years of supervised release. He can also be apprehended with measures such as courses and training programs.

What do the experts think?

The nation He spoke with the psychologist Gema Monge, who explained that access to technology in children has multiple benefits, such as virtual education, breaking down the barriers of distance with their families and looking for new learning topics; however, she warned that “extremes are always harmful.”

“It is proven that the abuse of technology can increase the percentages of depression, anxiety, childhood aggressiveness, sedentary lifestyle and, unfortunately, it can also decrease academic performance in children and adolescents,” Monge explained.

“It has also been seen that it can create a certain dependence on electronic devices, which can lead to an addiction,” he added. According to the professional, children learn by modeling, that is, everything they observe, feel, perceive and hear from their environment, they can internalize, normalize and even repeat.

According to a study from the University of Indiana, cited by Monge, “in just 7 days, young people who use violent video games may present less activity in the lower left frontal region of the brain, which is associated with the control of emotions, behavior aggression and cognitive functions.

Due to the above, Monge concluded that the use of violent video games and the abuse of technology have a negative effect in the long term, for which he recommended that parents:

– Know social networks and how they work. In this way, parents can teach minors the proper use of technology.

– Have open communication and gain the trust of the children. So they can seek help and parents can advise them.

– Do not ban technology, because it can be counterproductive. Instead, establish rules of use, such as schedules and content.

– Create a routine where children have a list of activities to do, such as having breakfast, bathing, going to school, doing housework and a specific time for the use of electronic devices. A maximum of one hour a day is recommended, where all devices are included.

-Supervise at all times the content that minors and friends they have on social networks see.

-Place the computer or console in a busy place at home and avoid the use of headphones, so adults can be aware of what their children are doing.

-Talk with minors about the dangers of the network, explain what type of information is not convenient to post, since it can affect the privacy and security of the family; such as full name, address, school name, best friends name and location.

-Use parental control systems to ensure that children and young people do not have access to material inappropriate for their age.

-Be a good role model, show your children that you can also enjoy life without screen time.