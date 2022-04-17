Entertainment
A teenager was killed by a truck at the exit of a bowling alley in Venado Tuerto
Pandemic
Coronavirus: Rosario registered 4 of the 7 infections reported throughout the province
Police
Crime in Bella Vista: they point to a 14-year-old teenager as the alleged murderer of a young woman
The city
The demand of vulnerable sectors forces to multiply the delivery of food
Ovation
Central and its crisis: in the same mud all groped
Exclusive subscribers
He is 10 years old, he wrote a story to his teacher and she made it into a book
Police
Villa Gobernador Gálvez: a teenager is killed in front of a house where a birthday was being celebrated
OVATION
The gesture of Leeds fans with Marcelo Bielsa: they chose La Capital to publish an ad that travels the world
Politics
35 years after the carapintada uprising of Holy Week
The city
He returned with all of Father Ignacio’s Way of the Cross: “Let there be no more deaths in the country”
Exclusive subscribers
The Via Crucis of a working-class neighborhood that became a popular tradition
The city
Photo gallery of the massive and traditional Way of the Cross of Father Ignacio
Economy
Guzmán will participate from Monday in the IMF assembly
Stage
“Kun” Agüero signed a contract with Disney to produce content
Technology
The Violet Obelisk for the historic achievement of the Argentine Counter Strike team
The city
Full Holy Week: the city explodes with tourists and there is no more accommodation
The region
They investigate whether the Colombian lender Geovani Herrera was killed when he wanted to collect a debt
The world
Russia redoubles its rain of missiles on kyiv and other cities
The world
Three years after the fire, Notre Dame slowly regains its traditional appearance
The city
Caritas Collection: “The more we are in trouble, the more supportive the people are”
The city