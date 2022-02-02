“A ten-year odyssey. In uniform even in a cell with the nightmare of the gallows”

Massimiliano Latorre is in uniform, impeccable, like a Marò, proud of the medals and badges of many missions from the liberation of Kuwait, to Kosovo and Afghanistan. The court of Rome closed the investigation into the death of two Indian fishermen on the high seas ten years ago, when Latorre and the other naval rifleman, Salvatore Girone, were defending the Italian ship Enrica Lexie from pirates.

How would you describe these 3,683 days?

“It was a psychological and human Odyssey.”

You have obtained the final dismissal of the charges.

“At first I heard Salvatore on the phone and we both didn’t believe it. He lives in the shadow of the traumas of these ten years, but our innocence has finally been recognized. The reason why I have suffered so many years with dignity and in silence. It was a matter of honor as a man and as a soldier. We have been exonerated from any crime and it is recognized that we have fully respected the rules of engagement ».

What happened that day ten years ago on the high seas?

«It’s all written in the documents. We saw that a boat was approaching and the rules of engagement were adopted in the event of a pirate attack. We only fired warning shots in addition to having used the other measures provided such as flashes and sirens. The filing corresponds to a full acquittal ».

Why did you go back to Kerala?

«I repeat that it is all written in the documents. The Indians claimed we had to identify the crews they had stopped. We have never seen the two dead fishermen, we have nothing to do with them ».

Would you like to tell their families something?

“I feel close, but now, as then, I am not responsible for the loss of their loved ones. Humanly I am sorry, but I am not the cause of the pain ».

Did the Indians who came to pick you up on board treat you like criminals?

“When they brought us ashore they wanted to drop us off hooded. We did not accept it because we wore the uniform, which we never abandoned even in prison. Consul Giampaolo Cutillo fought to prevent two Italian soldiers from being hooded ».

If not violence have you been pressured by the Indians?

«Pressures yes, but we have always demanded mutual respect. Sometimes he passed away ».

What was the most difficult moment?

“Upon arrest and when we returned to India twice with the death penalty weighing on our heads. There had been a judicial fierceness against us that we could feel the skin. Capital punishment was a not so distant danger ».

Did they want a culprit at all costs?

“Absolutely yes. They wanted a culprit regardless. We were on trial with regulations that not only included the death penalty, but the reversal of the burden of proof. In short, the die was cast. I imagined myself on the gallows with the knowledge that I was innocent ».

Did you feel abandoned?

“Yes, when our story has lost interest in public opinion. We have been left to our fate for a while. I gritted my teeth to continue to go on in silence, swallowing so many bitter morsels ».

And the stroke has also arrived.

«A bitter battle, but I do not hide from you that I am alive thanks to my wife Paola who was present and noticed everything by asking for a doctor. If she hadn’t been there, we wouldn’t be here to talk about it. She saved my life. Unfortunately, this time I had a stroke because I can no longer do the operative work of marò, which I miss so much. In everyday life I have shortcomings that I live with. But I also put this in my backpack: load up and go forward with dignity ».

Do people still stop you on the street?

«Yes, there are still numerous attestations of affection today. I want to thank everyone starting with the weapon associations and also the media that have been close to us in the darkest moments. I will never forget the common people who sent us the gadget, the little gift, the child’s drawing on the sea, everything. Now that I am a free man I would like to go and find those who believed in us, one by one ».