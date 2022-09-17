a terrible curse pursues Messi before OL

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best scorers in history

PSG will be eagerly awaited during the clash against OL on Sunday (8:45 p.m.) at the end of the 8th day of Ligue 1. After two successes acquired in difficulty in front of Stade Brestois then Maccabi Haifa, Christophe Galtier’s men must silence the first doubts about their difficulties in front of the low blocks.

Lionel Messi (35) has however given a lot of himself since the start of the season even if he still sins in the last gesture. The Argentinian striker has already hit the amounts 13 times in L1 since the start of the past financial year, at least twice more than any other player among those playing in the European top 5!

For comparison, the entire Brest team hit 14 times the amounts over the same period. Suffice to say that the bad luck seems to stick to the coattails of the former FC Barcelona crack before facing OL for the first big shock of the season in L1.