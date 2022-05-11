a terrifying and oppressive game that has me hooked until the end

One of the things that the horror genre has been losing over time is the focus on survival. I remember (years ago, when one gets old) when every scary game was a survival horror. Resident Evil, Silent Hill and Alone in the Dark asked you to have a lot be careful with your resourcesmaking every bullet count.

Since then, there has undoubtedly been a change of direction that has left us with more narrative games, such as Outlast or SOMA, and titles that, although they maintain a certain emphasis on survival, turn more towards action, such as Dead Space. On the other hand, resource management has given rise to survival gamesmuch more thorough in that regard.

But what happens if we mix this last genre with horror in the first person? Well, we have Expedition Zero, a horror video game where you’re not only going to have oppressive atmospheres and bugs that want to kill you, but also crafting and survival mechanics. Caught in the Siberian heartyou are going to have to deal with both the enemies that live there, and the oppression of the Russian land itself.

Paranormal mystery in the Siberian cold

Not that Expedition Zero has a stellar plot, but it doesn’t need one either. The game is surrounded by mystery that begins when a suspicious man tasks you with finding all the information you can about the experiments that were carried out in the area and the paranormal consequences of them. With few clues to start with, you will be able to gather more information and find out what is happening there, and what is that mysterious creature that is after you.





Because yes, how could it be otherwise, you’re not alone in the dark and you will have to deal with enemies as strong as they are persistent. Contrary to what can happen in other horror games with weapons, your best option is not to kill them, but to try to take refuge in the shadows and flee. Your rifle can hold 5 bullets, your reload speed is minimal, and these monsters are bullet sponges. Shooting is nothing more than the last option, making the title deviate a lot from gunfights, which is quite welcome.

survival horror survival

The cold is going to be an omnipresent enemy.

If the combat isn’t that sweet, what else can Expedition Zero offer? Well, as I said before, survival and crafting are at the center of this title. You are in the center of one of the most inhospitable parts of the world and the elements are clearly against you. The cold is going to be an ever-present enemy as you investigate the paranormal mysteries that surround you, and you’re going to be forced to find ways to deal with it. Of course, despite the fact that this premise is fine, I would have liked this part of the game to offer more depth. As it is now, the cold is something that is fought only by looking for shelter and a place to light a fire and that, in another way, works as a time limit on your expedition. Adding other parameters to pay attention to (such as thirst, fatigue, hunger, etc.), the experience would become more oppressive and less empty.

To give it more crumb, you also have the crafting system that I mentioned. With this, you will be able to create new modules that allow you to add new features to your suit In order to use it, you will have to get the necessary materials by checking each hole in your environments. This system adds variety to the gameplay and gives you a real sense of progress, although it is true that it is not very deep. Luckily, it will also give you an incentive to explore your environments, which can create situations of discovery, but also some tense moments as you consider whether to run from a monster or take a chance on more materials.

As for the performance on PC, I have to say that it is on the tightrope of what is acceptable. Although it is true that it does not have major problems, the jerks that I have seen, especially considering its unremarkable graphic qualitythey are not something that can be justified using an RTX 3060 Ti, and even less so when its developers ask for a GTX 970 as recommended. Even so, these are not the norm, but exceptions, so I would not dare to say that it is wrong fully optimized.





A game that, without being little, could be more

In short, Expedition Zero is not a title that comes to reinvent the wheel or create a new trend. Play your cards decently, although its survival mechanics remain half-baked. I quite liked regaining the feeling that choosing to shoot could have consequences in the medium term, and needing to explore to craft objects forced me to review all its nooks and crannies, but that was the end of it a bit. On the other hand, having to deal with the cold added tension at the beginning of my adventure, but little by little it lost its relevance and became a simple stopwatch. Its short duration (about 6-7 hours), means that this is not a big problem either, since it does not give time for everything to become too repetitive.

I understand that finding the middle ground between horror and survival is complicated, but it is also true that, even for a short time, I had moments of thinking “What is this giving me?”. Still, although my impressions may seem negative, the criticism does not come from a place of negativity, but from a certain hope for see more projects like this. With a little more complexity and less repetition, Expedition Zero would have the potential to be something very fresh. In the end, it’s not a bad title, and its problems are easy to ignore. If you like scary titles and the survival genre, it can be highly recommended.