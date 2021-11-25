a terrifying coincidence – Libero Quotidiano





A terrible death, the one that hit two children aged 13 and 9. The two brothers, Keamogetswe Makofane And Thato Makofane, died after eating instant noodles. It happened in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Here brother and sister immediately began to feel severe pain in the stomach, so much so as to alarm the family who decided to take them to the hospital. For them, however, there was not much to do: their conditions worsened and in the end they died within a week of each other.





At the moment the causes of death are unknown and local authorities are investigating. While relatives I’m waiting for the autopsy which will show with certainty the reason for the tragedy. Unfortunately, however, it is not the first time that something similar has happened. And what’s more, always with the same type of pasta. A week earlier in Eastern Cape, a province of South Africa, two children died after eating the noodles themselves.





Sinothando Ngwendu, 11 years old, Olwam Ngwendu, aged 7, had bought the noodles in a convenience store while visiting their grandparents. The two cousins ​​felt ill shortly after and despite the rush to the hospital there was nothing for them to do either. A terrifying coincidence or are the deaths linked? Was there something in the noodles? Was the brand the same? The policemen are investigating this and more, also shocked by the drama that has hit the country.



