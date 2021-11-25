World

a terrifying coincidence – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read


A terrible death, the one that hit two children aged 13 and 9. The two brothers, Keamogetswe Makofane And Thato Makofane, died after eating instant noodles. It happened in Mpumalanga, South Africa. Here brother and sister immediately began to feel severe pain in the stomach, so much so as to alarm the family who decided to take them to the hospital. For them, however, there was not much to do: their conditions worsened and in the end they died within a week of each other.

Chicken meat with dioxins and heavy metals: what you shouldn't buy

At the moment the causes of death are unknown and local authorities are investigating. While relatives I’m waiting for the autopsy which will show with certainty the reason for the tragedy. Unfortunately, however, it is not the first time that something similar has happened. And what’s more, always with the same type of pasta. A week earlier in Eastern Cape, a province of South Africa, two children died after eating the noodles themselves.

Sesame seeds, the most dangerous food for health: here are which to avoid, very serious risks

Sinothando Ngwendu, 11 years old, Olwam Ngwendu, aged 7, had bought the noodles in a convenience store while visiting their grandparents. The two cousins ​​felt ill shortly after and despite the rush to the hospital there was nothing for them to do either. A terrifying coincidence or are the deaths linked? Was there something in the noodles? Was the brand the same? The policemen are investigating this and more, also shocked by the drama that has hit the country.

Suspected contamination. Have you bought these well-known drinks? Big risk to your health: what they found us

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Wrong retaliation / 2: why Israeli bookstores should not censor Sally Rooney

2 weeks ago

The murder of Gabby Petito: the boyfriend took his own life

2 days ago

US-China, agreement to ease restrictions on journalists – Last Hour

1 week ago

Strip the news, did Joe Biden’s fart drop Prince Charles? The “movement of air in front of the cameras – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button