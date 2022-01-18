a terrifying confirmation, what risks those who travel on Boeing 787 – Libero Quotidiano





The airports covered by 5G they could pose a danger to those traveling on Boeing 787. These are vehicles operated by all the major companies in the world: starting this week, those who pilot them will have to pay close attention when landing. The official communication came from the Federal Aviation Administration, which confirmed the existence of possible interference with the instruments of some models.





The provision concerns a total of 1147 aircraft supplied to airlines around the world, of which 137 are used by American airlines. “The FAA has determined that there are anomalies on the Boeing 787-8, 787-9 and 787-10 due to interference with the 5G C-Band,” the document reads. “The anomalies may concern different systems of the aircraft – he continues – that use radio altimeter data and may not be evident until the aircraft is at low altitude during the approach”.



In practice, interference with 5G means that i systems critical to landing safety may not function properly. “Consequently, it may be impossible to activate the thrust reversers and the air brakes – explains the US authority – and the brakes could be the only way to stop the airplane”. In other words, the real risk is that due to interference the aircraft could inadvertently make a long landing, ending up off the runway.