a terrifying gaffe – Libero Quotidiano





The latest releases of Jeff Bezos they weren’t among the happiest. Certainly the timing of his speeches was completely wrong. As an Amazon warehouse was engulfed and destroyed by a tornado in Illinois, collapsing the roof and killing six employees, the founder of the e-commerce company published a smiling photo with a group of “astronauts”, before the 10-minute trip into space. The message of pain and condolence only came 11 hours later. The businessman said he was “heartbroken” for the victims.

According to what the New York Post, quoted from Corriere della SeraAround lunchtime in Italy, Bezos’ company Blue Origin launched its new sub-orbital flight. For a few hours, however, the news had been spread of the tornado that had struck in Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennesse and Illinois, right where the roof of the Amazon warehouse collapsed, inside which there were about 100 employees.



It also seems that the warehouse was open in spite of the bad weather warning that had been issued, due to overtime in view of Christmas. At least 45 employees were reportedly pulled alive while six did not make it. Inevitable the social storm that hit Bezos, who in the meantime joked with his astronauts: “You really suck”, “Shame on you”. According to a hypothesis reported by He would runFurthermore, the founder of Amazon – engaged in his project in space – would not have been informed by the people of his staff, that they would have preferred to wait before notifying him of the tragedy. They did it too late.



