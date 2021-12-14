Business

a terrifying gaffe – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read


The latest releases of Jeff Bezos they weren’t among the happiest. Certainly the timing of his speeches was completely wrong. As an Amazon warehouse was engulfed and destroyed by a tornado in Illinois, collapsing the roof and killing six employees, the founder of the e-commerce company published a smiling photo with a group of “astronauts”, before the 10-minute trip into space. The message of pain and condolence only came 11 hours later. The businessman said he was “heartbroken” for the victims.

According to what the New York Post, quoted from Corriere della SeraAround lunchtime in Italy, Bezos’ company Blue Origin launched its new sub-orbital flight. For a few hours, however, the news had been spread of the tornado that had struck in Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennesse and Illinois, right where the roof of the Amazon warehouse collapsed, inside which there were about 100 employees.

Amazon incorrect with the competition. Billionaire Antitrust fine: legal war between the EU and Bezos

Videos on this topic

It also seems that the warehouse was open in spite of the bad weather warning that had been issued, due to overtime in view of Christmas. At least 45 employees were reportedly pulled alive while six did not make it. Inevitable the social storm that hit Bezos, who in the meantime joked with his astronauts: “You really suck”, “Shame on you”. According to a hypothesis reported by He would runFurthermore, the founder of Amazon – engaged in his project in space – would not have been informed by the people of his staff, that they would have preferred to wait before notifying him of the tragedy. They did it too late.

Dragons against the smart home bonus, even the honest ones at risk. Jeff Bezos seeks immortality. Insects food of the future? Maybe not: on LiberoTg

Videos on this topic

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 44 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Following the current consolidation, analysts predict a target of $ 80,000 for Bitcoin

November 6, 2021

Inter, Evergrande towards bankruptcy: Zhang’s 2.6 billion are at risk | First page

3 days ago

Here is the Sondors Metacycle ready for production: the $ 5,000 electric motorcycle fills up with orders

3 weeks ago

Law firm wins award for helping Gkn lay off. Storm on social media

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button