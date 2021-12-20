A “Tesla Baby” is born in Philadephia: mom gives birth to a baby girl in a car with automatic pilot

Good news for Tesla and a birth that brings positive publicity in an otherwise difficult time. In Philadelphia a mom – writes the Guardian – gave birth to her baby girl in the front seat of a Tesla smart electric car with autopilot on. To tell the birth, which would have taken place last September, is the Philadelphia Inquirer. Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, were accompanying their three-year-old son Rafa to kindergarten when her waters broke. The family was stuck in traffic and struggling when the couple realized they weren’t going to get to the hospital in time. At that point, he tells the Guardian, Keating Sherry put the hospital as a destination and on autopilot to help his wife by keeping one hand on the wheel during those 20 minutes. He was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought he was going to shatter it, ”Keating Sherry told theInquirer. “I was saying ‘Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing.’ It was advice for myself as well. I had the adrenaline to the stars ».

“Should I push or should I hold back? Should I push or not? F ***** o, let’s do it, ”she said according to what the magazine reconstructs People. She gave birth to her daughter on their way to the hospital. The nurses cut the baby’s umbilical cord in the front seat of the car. “Once the pediatrician said, ‘She’s healthy, congratulations,’ it was a big sigh of relief,” says the father. That of the “Tesla baby” – the girl’s name is Maeve Lily but her parents also thought of calling her Tess, in homage to the car manufacturer – is good news for Tesla, which has recently suffered from some negative publicity due to problems with workplace safety and abuse.

On the cover EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO | A Tesla Supercharger station in Concord, California, USA, November 1, 2021.

