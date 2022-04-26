A Tesla Model Y collides with a plane because of the smart summon

There are numerous cases in which clients of Tesla show their unhappy about quality of American brand vehicles. Different tires on each axle, bodywork mismatches, faulty cleaning… There are even buyers who have decided to return their model due to notable production failures or because it is defective.

In this case, a Tesla Model Y has crashed into an airplane due to a failure, apparently, of the system called Smart Summon, or intelligent invocation, according to its literal translation.

As described by the company itself, this intelligent function “is designed to allow the Model Y go to where the owner is (using your phone’s GPS as a target destination) or to a location of your choosing, maneuvering around objects and stopping when necessary.

As can be seen in the images, there is no person driving the Model Y, who instead of avoiding the plane collides with it. The Tesla drifts slow, hits the jet and, after initial impactthe vehicle continues to move forward and turns the plane about 90 degrees.

Everything seems to indicate that the person in black who appears at the end of the video is holding a phone, which is why some have interpreted that he was “in control” of the vehicle at that time. According to sources close to the case, the accident occurred after the Tesla through the intelligent summoning system.

like a drunk driver

The controversial cases related to Tesla are abundant. There are even those who have gone to court. In early April, a German judge ruled in favor of the owner of a Tesla Model 3, who sued the company of Elon Musk not working properly auto pilot system, for which he paid an extra of more than 6,000 euros. The litigant, whom the court agreed with, claimed that the autonomous system worked like a “drunk novice driver”.