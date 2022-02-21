A Tesla with the autonomous driving system activated crashed into a pole Watch the video!

The accident occurred in San Jose, California and caused minor damage to the front bumper of the car. Check out the video!

At the beginning of February, the owner of a Tesla Model 3, shared in Youtube a video where he explained the details of the crash his car had against a pole that divides a highway from a bicycle lane. All of this occurred while the vehicle had the 10.10 beta version of Tesla’s Full Autonomous Driving (FSD) system activated.

The accident occurred in downtown San Jose, California, when the owner was going to turn a corner, the vehicle’s FSD did not recognize the bike lane marking object and ended up hitting the post, causing minor damage to the bumper. front of the car.

According to the driver, the software the Tesla it did not detect the other poles installed in the street, so it had to intervene manually to avoid impacting again.

It has not been the only case

It is known that this was not the only accident involving the autopilot system of Elon Musk’s company. It was in November of last year when the owner of a Tesla Model reported that the FSD was responsible for crashing into another vehicle when he entered the wrong lane in southeast Los Angeles, for which the National Administration of US Highway Traffic Safety, to launch an investigation.

The FSD is a software that allows the car to move autonomously after entering the destination data in the navigation system. But, Elon Musk’s company does not assume any responsibility for its use and that is why it makes this warning:

Autopilot and full self-driving capability are intended to be used by a fully attentive driver who has their hands on the wheel and is ready to take control at a moment’s notice.

Look at the video: