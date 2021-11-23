A test to save the world

In the early hours of Wednesday, November 24, from the launch base in Vandenberg, California, a mission will set off to test a technology that could one day save all species on our planet, including ours. A probe will begin a journey of millions of kilometers to reach and hit an asteroid. The test will be used to understand if it is possible to modify the path followed by an asteroid with a sort of cosmic collision, in the event that it ends up on a collision course with the Earth.

The mission, which is called DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), was organized by NASA and includes an important collaboration with the Italian Space Agency (ASI), which coordinated the construction of a small satellite that will have the task of observing the effects of the impact of the spacecraft on the asteroid.

Cosmic impacts

The Earth is constantly hit by fragments of interplanetary rocks, and it is likely that a collision is happening right now as you read this article, but fear not. Most of these impacts have no consequences because the debris burns and pulverizes as it passes through the upper atmosphere. Sometimes, however, the approaching objects are larger and can cause some damage locally if they do not completely disintegrate as they enter the planet.

In exceptionally rare cases, impacts can involve larger objects, which have devastating effects, as the dinosaurs experienced 66 million years ago.

Without bothering extinct species, the Chelyabinsk event in Russia in February 2013 was a discreet reminder of the risks. An unidentified asteroid entered the atmosphere and exploded causing a strong shock wave that affected at least six cities in the Ural region, destroying the glass in most of the buildings.

Damage was estimated at over 25 million euros and there were 1,600 injured, mostly people who had looked out of windows to see that strange glow. The event had reminded of the risks of cosmic impacts and that a plan was needed, in case it was necessary to deflect a particularly bulky and dangerous asteroid.

Asteroids

In orbit around the Sun there are billions of asteroids and their fragments. We can consider them close relatives of terrestrial planets, like ours, even if they are much smaller and rarely spherical. Astronomers speculate that asteroids are what is left of the “protoplanetary disk”, the large mass of dust and gas orbiting the Sun billions of years ago from which the planets and natural satellites of the solar system were formed.

The small bodies of the solar system are made up of materials common on Earth, including ice for the farthest and coldest objects. For this reason, the classic distinction between an asteroid, rocky and inert, and a comet, frozen and active, is much debated and now doubted.

Almost all asteroids are found in the “main belt”, a large ring of debris that goes around the Sun, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, at a safe distance from Earth. Collisions and other events, however, can disrupt the orbits of some of these asteroids, bringing them closer to our planet. And it is precisely these that are kept under control by observers.

The systems for detecting and tracking the nearest asteroids have existed for some time and have made it possible to catalog almost ten thousand of them with a diameter of at least 140 meters, which in the event of an impact could cause great devastation on a regional scale. No known asteroid appears to pose a direct threat to Earth for the next century, but it’s still important not to be caught unprepared.

Kinetic impactor

For this reason, in recent years various research groups have worked on some experimental solutions to deflect asteroids, that is, to change their orbit. The most explored and promising technique, the kinetic impactor, consists in hitting the asteroid with a probe when it is still very far from the Earth, so that its new path no longer crosses that of our planet.

The problem is that laboratory experiments and computer simulations, however accurate, are not sufficient to fully predict the kinetic effects of a spacecraft impact. Asteroids do not have a homogeneous density, they have very different shapes and other physical characteristics that are difficult to predict and include in a simulation. A live test can therefore offer many more details to gather data and derive information on the best way to deflect an asteroid that could threaten Earth in the future.

DART

DART will do just that, with a probe that will cross interplanetary space to reach Didymos, an asteroid whose shape resembles a little top, with a maximum diameter of 780 meters and around which orbits a smaller asteroid, called Dimorphos with maximum width of 160 meters. The goal of DART will be to bump into the latter to try to modify its path around the largest asteroid. However, neither of them constitutes a danger to our planet and they will simply act as guinea pigs to experience the idea from life.

The probe is the same as the medium-sized satellites we imagine in orbit around the Earth. It has a mass of over 600 kilograms and its central body is almost cubic with each side of about 1.3 meters.

Two large solar panels, each 8.5 meters long, start from each side, which will be opened after launch to collect the energy from the Sun necessary to operate the probe’s instruments. Unlike classic rigid solar panels, DART’s are flexible and will be rolled out like a curtain, a new experimental way to optimize space and weight.

Travel and impact

Weather permitting, the DART launch will take place at 7:21 am (Italian time) from the Vandenberg launch base in California, thanks to a Falcon 9 rocket from the private space company SpaceX. The probe will then reach the orbit necessary to cross Didymos in October 2022, when it ends its journey in a rather traumatic way by crashing into Dimorphos.

DART will guide itself towards its goal, thanks to the autonomous navigation systems it has on board, which will be able to automatically distinguish the largest asteroid from the smallest one, and to center the goal. The impact will in fact occur when the two asteroids are located about 11 million kilometers from us, a distance that would not make a real-time control of the probe from Earth feasible.

LICIACube

In its journey towards the small asteroid system, DART will not be alone, however: to keep it company there will be LICIACube, a small satellite (cubesat) about the size of a shoe box that will have the task of witnessing the clash between the probe and the asteroid.

Engineers Alessandro and Silvio from our company #Argotec came to help install #LICIACube on behalf of the #ItalianSpaceAgency.

Here, they stand with the #DART spacecraft and the fully installed box containing LICIACube (center) in a clean Room at #APL in the USA!#ASI #INAF #NASA pic.twitter.com/1d35TdcBRt – Argotec (@Argotec_Space) November 10, 2021

LICIACube is funded and managed by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and was developed by a consortium of Italian research institutions and universities, under the guidance of Elisabetta Dotto of the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF – Astronomical Observatory of Rome). The Politecnico di Milano took care of the mission analysis, while the University of Bologna took care of the orbital calculations; the scientific part is handled by the University of Naples “Parthenope” with IFAC-CNR and INAF which coordinates the scientific team.

The research groups have dealt with both the calculation of the trajectory that the cubesat will have to maintain autonomously once it arrives at its destination, and the simulations of what it will be able to observe with its own instruments. The small satellite was then built by Argotec, a Turin-based space company specializing in the production of microsatellites for the exploration of deep space.

“After traveling together for nearly a year, LICIACube will separate from the main probe ten days before its impact against Dimorphos. Our cubesat will observe the impact about a thousand kilometers away, then it will continue to move autonomously towards the asteroid until it flies over it at a distance of just 50 kilometers “explains Simone Ieva, INAF researcher and one of the scientific managers of the Italian part. of the mission.

Ieva deals with the study of the physical and geological characteristics of asteroids and does not hide a certain trepidation at the idea of ​​soon having new data to analyze: “LICIACube will allow us to analyze the structure and evolution of the cloud of debris that will rise later to the impact of DART, which is important not only to understand how much the collision has moved Dimorphos, but also to derive information on how the surface of the asteroid is made ». The cubesat will also allow to collect data on the crater formed on impact and to observe the hemisphere of Dimorphos not affected by the experiment.

LICIACube will carry out its observations thanks to two cameras: LEIA (Liciacube Explorer Imaging for Asteroid), in high resolution black and white, and LUKE (Liciacube Unit Key Explorer), multicolored to perform asteroid surface analysis. If reading the two acronyms you felt a thrill in the Force you are on the right trajectory, confirmed Ieva.

Edit

Dimorphos currently makes a full circle around Didymos every 12 hours, keeping an average distance of around 1.2 kilometers. The impact of DART should bring the smaller asteroid closer to the larger one, reducing the orbital period, that is, the time it takes to complete each revolution around its companion, by about ten minutes. The effect cannot be detected directly on site, but will be measured on Earth by some powerful telescopes in the weeks following the impact.

The two asteroids are not very large, they appear as tiny luminous dots on the sensors of the telescopes, and for this reason any variations in the orbital period will be measured by evaluating the variations in brightness of the two celestial bodies. From our observation point here on Earth, in fact, Dimorphos passes in front of and behind Didymos following its own orbit, continuously producing small eclipses. By calculating their duration it is possible to reconstruct the speed with which the smaller asteroid revolves around the larger one, and consequently to detect any variations following the impact of DART.

Didymos and Dimorphos will however continue to be two special guards even after 2022. The European Space Agency (ESA) has in fact planned Hera, a mission to reach these asteroids with a new probe, which will detect their characteristics and provide new important details on the outcome of the clash with DART. The initiative is part of the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment (AIDA), a collaboration between space agencies for the development and testing of systems to deflect asteroids.

Sooner or later a large asteroid will come back to visit us, it could be in a few million years and after the extinction of our species, but it is always better not to be caught unprepared. DART may someday be remembered as the first step towards the salvation of our existence.