A text message was enough to reopen the submarine crisis between Australia and France

AGI – The spread of a text message sent by Emmanuel Macron to the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, aroused the ire of the Elysée, from which it would seem that the French president was not unaware of the risk that the agreement for the sale of submarines in Canberra.

In the little message, released by the Australian press, Macron asks Morrison, in English: “I have to expect good or bad news for our common submarine ambition? “The news came after Macron accused Morrison of lying to him, hiding his intention to tear up the $ 55 billion deal in favor of a supply of American nuclear-powered submarines.

The Elysée denounced Canberra’s “inelegant” methods and stated that SMS, on the contrary, proves that Macron knew nothing of risks that the agreement was canceled. “We knew the Australians had questions, but only on the technical and timing aspects, as in any large contract of this type,” explained a source.

“At the end of August, at a ministerial meeting in Australia, they were told that everything was fine. The day after the president’s text message, Naval Group still receives a letter telling him that everything is fine. And the day later, we receive Morrison’s letter canceling the contract, three hours before the press conference presenting the ‘Aukus’ agreement between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom “, they recall from the president’s entourage. “We didn’t know they wanted change strategy by switching to nuclear powerotherwise we would have made a proposal. Telling us they wanted to change their strategy was the bare minimum, “the source concluded.

The French submarines whose delivery was foreseen by the agreement they were conventionally powered. During the clarification with Macron at the G20, the president of the United States himself, Joe Biden, said he was convinced that France knew of the imminent cancellation of the contract. From the Elysée they pointed out that, unlike Biden, Morrison did not apologize to Macron.