A THICK FILE – Tentacles of the Medusa network reached Rafey prison

“The network took advantage of the fact that those in charge of receiving food in prisons They did not know, officially, the amount and type of food that the institution acquired in the bidding process for its weekly supply and that the successful supplier had to deliver”.

This is how the Public Ministry describes the alleged conduct of those involved in the Medusa case, whose main defendant former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez.

In the 12,273-page accusatory file, the Public Ministry shows how the Rafey Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center, located in Santiago, was one of those used in the allegedly corrupt network.

The prosecution body establishes that “the defendants they delivered one thing to the centers and invoiced another; of course, always in favor of the economic interests of the structure”.

In the case of the CCR-Santiago-Rafey Hombres, the indictment establishes that the drivers of the food suppliers gave the person in charge of receiving them a delivery letter where they falsely indicated the amounts that he had to deliver and receive; however, to request payment, the defendants manufactured a lead other than the one delivered to the prison, where the amounts of the original lead were adulterated according to the amounts contracted in the tender.

The file indicates that for this center the amount of chicken that is was supposed to receive was about seven hundred pounds and twenty-eight sacks of rice of one hundred twenty-five pounds each, to mention a few products; and when they did not arrive in these amounts, the director of the center allegedly processed the location report for the defendants Mercedes Camelia Salcedo Disla and Carolina Pimentel Bonifacio.

As proof of this, the prosecutors who investigated the case presented the following report:

On April 8, 2019, the then director of the Rafey Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center, Desiderio Albar Galvas, wrote a report on the food received, stating that in just one week the 300 pounds of beef was not shipped, and in the chicken there was a shortage of 57 pounds.

The document states that “when asking the truck driver about the missing item, he said that meat thaws on the way and loses up to 100 pounds”, but the director of the center established that they received the chicken totally frozen; and that the supplier is being paid for a purchase with many shortages.

The report was addressed to Ysmael Paniagua, former coordinator of the New Prison Management Model, and to Mercedes Salcedo Disla and Carolina Pimentel, the latter accused in the Medusa case.

For example, the indictment indicates that of the 700 pounds or less of chicken received by the CCR Santiago-Rafey Men paid invoices based on false leads that accredited the delivery of one thousand two hundred pounds per week. Likewise, of the twenty-eight sacks of rice of one hundred and twenty-five pounds that the managers of the center understood they should receive which They didn’t even come with the full pound count.

Products like cocoa and sardines were almost never shipped because they were expensive in the market; however, they were always invoiced for appearing as delivered in the leads that were delivered in the Prison Management Model, according to what was indicated by the accusation instance.

The Public Ministry says that the defendants falsified private documents, in this case, he leads the reception of food in the penitentiary center; who falsified and used state seals belonging to the different public prisons and Correction and Rehabilitation Centers for prisoners nationwide, one of them was a false rubber stamp of the “Attorney General of the Republic, Rafey Correction and Rehabilitation Center Man, Administrative Subdirectorate, Santiago, Rep. Dom.”.

ACCUSATION

you drive counterfeit

The Public Ministry indicates that the false leads were manufactured in the office of the criminal network located at Federico Geraldino Street No. 94, widening Piantini, in the Dominican capital.

The accusation indicates that the accused Mercedes Camelia Salcedo Disla and Carolina Pimentel Bonifacio had access to the supply contracts of each supplier and that despite receiving a report that the products were being delivered below 50% of the quantities who invoiced the Penitentiary Management Model paid invoices based on forged leads that accredited the deliveries.

According to the file, in Rafey Hombres between 2018 and 2020, 25 million 881 thousand 665 pesos were diverted for contracted food.