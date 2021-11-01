The desire of many women is to have a proportionate physique and above all a narrow waist. In the 1950s, many divas wore the famous bustier, or waistband, which gave that typical “hourglass” effect. But the solution was not entirely convenient and could also cause many inconveniences and problems.

They have now gone into disuse, but having that pin-up physique remains the common ambition. Beyond the sash, keeping the abdominal circumference within certain parameters is not really a walk in the park.

It is not possible to work miracles, but we could also stimulate steel abdominals and a flat stomach if we consistently perform some exercises without tools. Even to get a slim waist and a less swollen belly, it would be enough, in many cases, to follow some basic rules.

A thinner waist and a flat stomach if we practice these simple exercises consistently

According to European parameters, a woman’s waistline should not exceed about 88 cm, if we do not suffer from pathologies, it is not difficult to understand why we have exceeded that threshold. In fact, incorrect lifestyle, unregulated diet, sedentary lifestyle, slowed metabolism, can contribute to making our goal more and more distant, as well as pregnancy and menopause.

To achieve the desired results, targeted physical activity can be one of the indispensable components. Therefore, we should do aerobic, prolonged and low intensity exercises, such as running on the spot, the stationary bike or even jumping rope.

These workouts help burn calories and tone virtually every part of the body if done correctly and consistently. Rope jumping, in particular, can improve and thin our waistline, also toning the other muscles of the body, such as legs and buttocks.

Waistline

After completing the warm-up phase, we could practice some exercises, to be done at home, which can help to achieve the set goals.

Before practicing any type of training, however, we consult our doctor to avoid complications.

The exercises to slim the waist and flatten the belly are those that stimulate the oblique abdominals.

In addition to the side planks, we can train by doing the “wiper” abdominals. The difference from the classics is that we should move the legs, bent or stretched, towards the floor, first on one side then on the other, simulating a windshield wiper.

To work the oblique and transverse muscles, we could also add lateral pushups to our training. Standing with your legs slightly apart, back straight and abs tight, slide one hand, and then the other, at the knee.

We repeat the exercise several times and only when we are trained can we also use weights. Remember not to give up physical activity after a few weeks, because if done continuously, they could bring excellent results, together with a healthy diet.

Here, then, is how to have a thinner waist and a deflated belly if we consistently practice these simple slimming exercises, which will also stimulate our metabolism.