A third of Americans will buy Bitcoin by the end of 2022, Ric Edelman predicts

Ric Edelman, founder of the financial advisory firm Edelman Financial Engines, has released some promising Bitcoin (BTC) predictions.

In an interview broadcast on CNBC’s ETF Edge program, Edelman said:

“We are already at a quarter of expectations, 24% of Americans already hold BTC. It will not be difficult to reach a third. Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream, people are hearing about it everywhere and it will not disappear.”

While the start of 2022 hasn’t been particularly exciting for the cryptocurrency industry, Edelman supports governments, corporations, foundations and pension funds are investing in Bitcoin: “there is great institutional involvement.“

Edelman, author of the forthcoming book The Truth About Crypto, is a longtime industry advocate. In 2019 he described Bitcoin as the first “truly innovative asset class“Of the last 150 years. In December 2018 he suggested to investors to “stock up“Of digital currencies.

In a subsequent interview with CNBC, he said he was convinced that we will see an ETF for BTC spot by 2023. According to the thoughts of Hester Pierce, US Securities and Exchange Commissioner, Edelman believes the SEC is running out of excuses for not approving. an ETF:

“Many of the SEC’s concerns have been resolved by the industry through its maturation, innovation and development. I am confident the SEC will soon give in to approval, they have no reason to say no.”

Matthew Hougan, director of investments at Bitwise Asset Management, also agrees with what was stated in the second interview. He also believes that a Bitcoin ETF would increase investor protection, and would be a far better product than existing ones.

Hougan concluded by stating that in the future Satoshi Nakamoto’s invention will even become trivial: “In the next two years, [Bitcoin] it will be as common as any other portion of the portfolio.“