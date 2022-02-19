A third of users say they are late with medical consultations and exams – Information – 02/18/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

The swell of covid-19 seems to descend and in that low it reveals the aftermath of an emergency that is, as its name says, sanitary. Because behind the daily reports of those infected or deceased by the novel infection, lie the “always problems” aggravated by fear and the contraction of medical care. Thus, almost two years after the state of pandemic was decreed, a third of users admit that they suffer from delays in consultations and medical examinations.

The level of delay according to the citizen perspective -which arises from a representative telephone survey of the population of Montevideo and the metropolitan area over 18 years of age carried out by Option Consultants- rises in middle-aged adults. Because among those surveyed over 35 years of age and under 60, almost four out of ten acknowledge a delay in medical check-ups. And between the delays there is everything: from a routine check-up to the treatment of a chronic illness.

These data, which the consultancy took the opportunity to measure within the Health Monitor in which it has been investigating user behavior and the image of health institutions for more than 15 years, are the quantitative demonstration of one of the concerns that most afflicted the team of scientists who advised the Uruguayan government at the start of the pandemic. The GACHthen, emphasized a year ago that it was necessary to “return to face-to-face medical consultation as soon as possible” at pre-pandemic levels and warned in one of its documents about “unrecoverable” damage due to pathologies not diagnosed in time.

El País reported a week ago that Uruguay recorded 8,000 more deaths last year than would be expected based on the historical average. Among this excess of deaths, there were 1,800 more deaths than expected that have nothing to do -at least directly- with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

But “the worst” has yet to be seen. Because according to the president of the Medical Association of Uruguay, the oncologist Lucía Delgado, “an increase in deaths from solid tumors that were not diagnosed on time has not yet been clearly observed in the country, that will be seen in the medium term and according to studies of the United Kingdom could mean a rise of up to 30% of mortality”.

When covid-19 did not yet exist, half of the deaths in Uruguay were due to cardiovascular diseases or cancers (in that order). Perhaps that is why the most rigorous studies on the impacts generated by delays in medical care are focused on specialists in these pathologies.

The president of the Latin American Association of Cardiac Surgery, the Uruguayan Víctor Dayan, said that in “2021 there was a very significant increase in the rate of infarct reperfusion (uncovering an artery)” and the chances of suffering cardiac arrest outside the hospital, which is an indicator of the saturation of the health system, were 60% higher in April 2021 than in the same month in 2020.

Regarding the oncological impact, Delgado made it clear in the academic sessions that the Medicine School carried out at the end of January: “in the first 16 months of the pandemic there was a 24% delay in the first oncology consultations.” Added to that is a drop in diagnostic tests.

Satisfied.

Despite the delays in studies and medical consultations, the Option Consultants survey shows that Uruguayans continued to be satisfied with their health coverage (with the institution to which they are affiliated) on the same terms as before the pandemic.

According to the CEO of the consultancy, Agustin Bonino“it is likely that (users) adjust their expectations to the current context, understanding as reality the conditioning factors that institutions had to develop their services on a regular basis during the pandemic.”

Although users of the Uruguayan health system are more critical of the administrative areas of the institutions to which they are affiliated -four out of ten of those who are dissatisfied mention delays in getting an appointment with a doctor as the main reason for dissatisfaction-, In general terms, 83% are satisfied or very satisfied with health coverage. And even 66% consider that the response provided by their health institution during the course of the pandemic was “good” or “very good”.

“Users are likely to have been tolerant of their institutions, adjusting their expectations to the context of the pandemic,” Bonino explained. On the other hand, “it should be considered that health services operate as safe, and many of their users do not make frequent use of the services, for which the satisfaction they have with the institutions is also anchored to the image they have of the institutions. themselves”.

attention down



Cancer consultation drops 24%

The excess of deaths from cancers diagnosed out of date is not yet something that attracts the attention of oncologists. But according to Professor Lucía Delgado, it is expected that there will be an increase in deaths given the drop in studies. In the first 16 months of the pandemic, there was a 43% drop in Pap tests to diagnose cervical cancers, a 49% reduction in mammograms, and a drop in half of blood screening tests in the stool for early detection of colon cancer.

Increase chance of dying from the heart



Cardiovascular diseases were prior to covid-19 the main cause of death in Uruguay. And the pandemic, especially in the first half of 2021, increased its incidence. According to cardiologist Víctor Dayan, the probability of death in the first six months of 2021 was 8% higher than in the same period of 2019 and 13% higher than in 2020. Also in 2021 it was observed that reperfusions of infarction increased, but that fell into the public subsector. “ASSE represented 30% of that monthly reperfusion rate and fell to 10%.”

Control of kidney patients falls

Kidney diseases are one of the comorbidities that most increased the mortality of people who were infected with covid-19. But apart from the severity of the infection caused by the coronavirus, warned the nephrologist Ricardo Silvariño, the monitoring of chronic pathologies was also affected. New admissions to the kidney health program fell 64% in the pandemic. And of those who were already in follow-up, consultations were reduced by 20%. At the same time, the routine check-ups that are carried out on these patients were reduced by half: blood pressure measurement and weight measurement.

Three questions to Agustín Bonino. CEO of Option Consultants.

“The evaluation of the health system is positive”

The levels of satisfaction with health coverage seem stable even in the midst of a health emergency, to what do you attribute this?

The objective quality of the services provided was undoubtedly affected, but user satisfaction depends on different factors that go beyond the specific services provided by the institutions. Users evaluate the services by comparing the service received with the service they expect, and the latter depends on their personal expectations, but also on what they believe the institutions can give them.

The main reasons for dissatisfaction with health coverage are not about the quality of care, what does that say about the system?



In general terms, Uruguayans positively evaluate the health system, seeing said evaluation driven by a hierarchical image of medical professionals. The development of infrastructure for the provision of health services also receives very good levels of evaluation. Problems of delays in service and medical care are the main reason for dissatisfaction identified by users.

Older adults are the ones who consult the health system the most and are the most satisfied. Why is this?

It is a positive fact for the system, which objectively expresses conformity of this segment with the services, and which can also be influenced by its expectations, taking into account the centrality of health and medical institutions during this stage of life. , as well as a lower level of demands linked to waiting times in the segment, which we saw as its main weakness from the point of view of users.