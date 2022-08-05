A third person died after lightning struck near the White House.

Video captures the strong lightning that fell near the White House 0:40

Washington (CNN) — A third person died of his injuries after lightning struck across the street from the White House on Thursday night.

The third victim is a 29-year-old man, according to Washington police. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, also died of their injuries after lightning struck Lafayette Park near the White House, a Washington Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed. . The couple was visiting the capital from Wisconsin.

The victims were sheltering from the storm under a tree, according to a police source.

“All four were suffering from critical, life-threatening injuries” when help arrived, Maggiolo, a spokesman for the city’s Emergency Medical Services, told a news conference Thursday night.

A strong storm hit the Washington city region around 7:00 pm ET (Miami time) on Thursday.