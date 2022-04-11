A thousand candidates running for the 120 Medicine posts at Lum

The thousand participants in the selection for the admission of 120 candidates to the Master’s Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery of the Lum “Giuseppe Degennaro” University will arrive from all over Italy, which will be held tomorrow, Tuesday 12 April, at the Fiera del Levante in Bari. . “We detected an increase of about thirty percent of candidates compared to last year – explains the general director of Lum, Antonella Rago – coming especially from Puglia but also from all other Italian regions with a clear prevalence of women” . Access to the competition venue will be allowed from 8 to 11 only for candidates with a green pass. Inside the pavilion, the measures to prevent the spread of the infection from Covid-19 will be maintained: temperature detection at the entrance, spacing, mandatory use of the Ffp2 mask, use of sanitizing solution. The test will start at the end of the participant identification operations and will last 100 minutes.

The procedure

Like last year, the selection test based on multiple choice questions using procedures similar to those used up to now by State Universities. The anonymous correction of the answers will be carried out by Cineca and by 21 April the nominative merit ranking drawn up in order of score will be published on the website www.lum.it. The single-cycle degree course in Medicine and Surgery of the University Lum has a duration of six years and is carried out in partnership with the regional general hospital “F. Miulli ”of Acquaviva delle Fonti.

