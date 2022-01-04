A thousand km of autonomy: here is the Mercedes EQXX

A thousand km of autonomy, consumption below 10 kWh / 100km

From the beginning the idea of ​​the EQXX project was to “take autonomy and efficiency to a whole new level“. The result of this work was presented by the n.1 of the German company, Ole Kallenius, who talked about a number of innovative and smart efficiency measures, including advanced software. “Just a year and a half ago we started this project, which resulted in the most efficient Mercedes ever built, with exceptional energy consumption less than 10 kWh per 100 km“Said Kallenius. “It has an autonomy of over 1,000km on a single charge, using a battery that would also fit in a compact vehicle. The VISION EQXX is an advanced car in so many dimensions and even has a striking and futuristic look“. The first fact that catches the eye is the aerodynamic coefficient, one 0.17 che sets a new benchmark for the automotive world.

Beyond the range record already held with the Mercedes EQS

It is unclear whether the EQXX will flow into a production model or whether it will remain as a sort of laboratory-symbol from which to draw solutions for the upcoming Mercedes. The Stuttgart company is already at the top of the real autonomy rankings with the 245 kW EQS, approved for 770 km of WLTP range. A fact corroborated by numerous road tests: the drivers of the American site Edmunds.com with a EQS 450+ have traveled 422 miles (767 km) with a single charge. That’s 77 miles longer than any other car previously tested. However, the EQXX project seems to confirm that, in order to achieve important performances in terms of efficiency, it is necessary completely rethink the car. Starting from the white sheet, without limiting itself to adapting platforms created in recent decades for petrol or diesel cars to the electric.