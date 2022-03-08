A thousand km to escape from the bombs: the Ukrainian child who became a hero

“The greatest hero of the night” : this is the definition of the 11-year-old boy who traveled 1,000 kilometers alone, fromUkraine at the Slovakia, to escape the Russian bombs. An exciting story that has been around the web, moving everyone, especially in these dramatic hours of escalating the crisis.

As reported by CNN, the child lived in Zaporizhzhia, a city located on the Dnieper River, in south-eastern Ukraine, where Vladimir Putin’s army occupied the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. All he had with him was a plastic bag, his passport and a phone number written on his hand: “He came alone because his parents had to stay in Ukraine” confirmed the Slovak Interior Ministry.

There mother of the eleven-year-old has spread a video message on social networks, explaining through tears that she is a widow and forced to take care of her elderly mother, immobilized in bed. The woman highlighted that she was forced to take the painful decision to let her son leave alone: “Thank you for saving my baby’s life, in your small country there are people with a big heart” praise to the Slovak community.

The child has reached some of his relatives a Bratislava and fortunately he is fine: only a great tiredness from the enormous fatigue of the journey. The Slovak Ministry of Interior confirmed that the volunteers took care of him from the very beginning: “He conquered the officials with his smile and with a determination worthy of a hero” .

Recall that in recent days about 1.7 million people have left Ukraine, according to United Nations data, but the number is destined to increase exponentially: according to an estimate by theUn, some 5 million Ukrainians will be forced to leave their homes to take refuge in neighboring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. 11,000 people have already arrived in Italy in less than two weeks.