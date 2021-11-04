A thousand nuclear warheads. Pentagon worried about China’s plans

The Pentagon released the explosive report on the growing threat to China’s arsenal hours after Mark Milley, US Joint Chief of Staff, speaking at the ongoing Aspen Security Forum in Washington, warned that China’s recent advances in technology hyperspace missiles represent a “fundamental shift” in the balance of military power, forcing the United States to adapt its arsenal in terms of technology. “We are facing one of the greatest changes in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed,” General Milley insisted, referring to the exponential increase in China’s progress in nuclear capabilities, in air and naval forces, and in particular reference to recent tests of hypersonic missiles launched from Beijing. According to the Pentagon report, China’s nuclear arsenal has grown dramatically last year, reaching an estimated number of “deliverable nuclear warheads” of about 200, and could reach 700 warheads by 2027, to reach 1,000 by 2030. .

And while the US military leaders warn the world about the steadily increasing power of the Chinese military arsenal, tension rises again around Taiwan, where the first official delegation of European Union politicians has just landed, arousing anger of Beijing. But that’s not enough, because Tokyo today announced that, last month, a flotilla of 10 Chinese and Russian warships almost completed a tour around Japan’s main island, Honshu, during a joint Sino-Russian patrol in the Pacific. Western that is unprecedented. In short, the Indo-Pacific and in particular the waters of the South China Sea around and near Taiwan are confirmed as “The most dangerous place on Earth – the most dangerous place in the world”, according to the apt definition of the weekly The Economist. But let’s go in order.

Over a thousand nuclear warheads. This is the staggering number of nuclear weapons that China could have by the end of the decade. The alarm comes from a newly released Pentagon report, which highlights Washington’s growing concern about the speed and efficiency through which Beijing is proving it is capable of building more and more nuclear weapons and other technologies. avant-garde military.

“China poses a growing threat to American power and global stability,” said Milley, who is currently the most senior military officer in the United States of America, also admitting that the China’s nuclear arsenal expanded faster than US military officials predicted just a year ago. “If we, the United States military, do not undertake a radical change in the next 10-15-20 years, we will end up on the wrong side of a conflict”, the general insisted, adding that the change of pace in military technology highlighted by China’s hypersonic missile prowess, artificial intelligence and robotics, it represents an unprecedented step forward in terms of deterrent and attack power of the PLA, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, comparable only to developments in the air force , in the mechanization of weapons and radar technology in the Second World War.

The report, requested by Congress as part of the national defense bill of the financial year, also states that China is implementing a “strategic position called” early warning counterattack “, in which the looming or even potential threat of a enemy missile attack leads to an immediate counterattack ”. The report also reads that China is building at least three silo fields for the launch of missiles, which will house Beijing’s growing arsenal of ICBMs, capable of flying and hitting a target even thousands of kilometers away. The analysis was also confirmed by another report, published this week by the Federation of American Scientists think tank, which claims to have detected, through the study of satellite images, significant progress in the construction of what appear to be silo sites. missiles in north-central China. “For China, this is an unprecedented nuclear buildup,” says the FAS report, which “raises questions and uncertainties about the minimum nuclear deterrent and Chinese policies” and ends with a warning: the total number of ICBMs in China. China could overtake that of Washington or Moscow in the very near future.

A real arms race, the Chinese one, motivated by the iron will of President Xi Jinping and his entourage, to discourage any forward military flight to Taiwan by the United States and its Western allies. Indeed, the area of ​​the South China Sea has once again confirmed itself as the perfect and necessary stage for the muscular displays of military strength by Beijing and its most important ally: Russia. Yesterday, in reporting on the unprecedented joint maneuvers in the waters around Japan by the Chinese and Russian naval forces, the Tokyo Defense Minister, Nobuo Kishi, observed: “This is the first time we have confirmed an activity on this large scale and for such a long period. We believe this was a show of strength towards Japan ”.

Technically, both the Tsugaru Strait and the Osumi Strait, through which Chinese and Russian warships have sailed, are considered international waters in which foreign ships can transit freely, but the objective proximity to the limit of Japanese territorial waters it undoubtedly qualifies the joint exercise as a clear warning to the Japanese government, not to intervene in the Taiwanese question and not to push beyond strategic agreements with its historic ally, the United States of America. For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said: “The tasks of the joint patrol were to peacefully display the flags of Russia and China in international waters, to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and to protect the structures of economic activity. shipping of both countries “. But beyond the harmless language of the official communiqués, it is clear that Beijing’s strategic move, that of involving the Russian “friend”, had the evident purpose of testing the response of the new US administration to the provocations in the area currently. hotter than the planet. As the US tries to gain a foothold in this part of the world, China and Russia seem determined to show that they are leading the dance.

In this context of growing tension, Tokyo could play a decisive role, and be pushed to increase its military budget to almost 2% of the gross domestic product, a percentage never reached by Japan in the postwar period. The Japanese government, moreover, seems willing to play an active role in regional defense, as evidenced by its recent adhesion to the strategic partnership known as the Quad. Important signs in this sense were the recent participation of the Japanese navy in the Malabar naval exercise, together with the United States, India and Australia, and the strong desire to acquire the first Japanese aircraft carrier since the end of the Second World War. Last month, in fact, two F-35B aircraft of the US Marine Corps landed and took off from the deck of the Japanese helicopter carrier JS Izumo, which was actually converted into an aircraft carrier. the new Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, until yesterday seen as a moderate politician originally from Hiroshima, the city tormented by the use of nuclear weapons, now seems to want to align with the political choices of his predecessor Shinzo Abe, supporting the need for Tokyo to equip themselves with a stronger army, perhaps to win over influential figures in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Even though the new Japanese prime minister is well aware that there is an insurmountable limit beyond which he cannot push his country, without risking an irreversible reaction from his immense Chinese neighbor: direct military support to Taiwan.

After all, Beijing is already quite nervous on the issue and, as we said at the beginning, the arrival of the delegation of EU politicians in Taiwan has helped to make them jump completely. So much so that the Chinese Foreign Ministry immediately declared that the visit of the seven European parliamentarians “seriously violates the EU’s commitment to the one-China policy and undermines the healthy development of Beijing-Brussels relations”. But according to MEPs, the visit – which will last three days and during which they will meet the top political leaders in Taiwan, including President Tsai Ing-wen and Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang – is necessary to build relations with democracies. close to China, such as Taiwan, which risks more than any other due to Beijing’s aggression, political interference and disinformation. The French deputy Raphaël Glucksmann, head of the delegation and chairman of the European Parliament’s special commission on foreign interference in all democratic processes (INGE), is convinced of this. As soon as he set foot in Taipei he immediately declared: “I think the world does not understood quite clearly how difficult and courageous it is to build a democracy while being threatened by an authoritarian regime, like that of Beijing ”.