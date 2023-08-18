A thriller with Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone



































Oscar winner Benicio del Toro stars in and produces snake, the new Netflix thriller. cowritten with benjamin brewer and directed by grant singerIn the film, the Puerto Rican-born actor plays a detective who has an existential crisis while trying to solve the murder of a real estate agent. a production from which, ultimately, streaming platform Has shared the first pictures.

EW is presenting the first look at Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller “Reptile,” which reunites Benicio del Toro and Alicia Silverstone onscreen and also stars Justin Timberlake. https://t.co/x1wBwyNJEz —Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 17 August 2023

According to the official summary, after the brutal murder, Hero detective tries to discover the truth In a case where nothing is as it seems and along the way, he shatters the illusions of his life. The film’s star cast is completed by Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Dominic Lombardozzi, Francis Fischer, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

Singer makes his debut in Seventh Art after years of working as a producer of video clips for internationally renowned artists such as taylor swift or the weeknd and for what he promised Entertainment Weekly, The tape would have a “sense of multidimensional deception” due to the structure of the narrative. Likewise, Brewer doesn’t have much experience as a screenwriter either. He debuted in 2016 RelianceA feature film starring Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood. Later, the director noted del Toro’s pivotal role in the casting of Silverstone, the two actors reuniting after working together. excess baggageReleased in 1997:

“It was clear that he would bring this character to life in such a unique, interesting and authentic way. I think whenever she comes on screen, there is something alluring about her, but there is also a dynamic because they have known each other for a long time and have worked together. Reuniting after so many years was definitely something we all talked about. I think it was a really touching experience.

snake is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill. Del Toro, Rick Yorn and Rachel Smith He is the executive producer. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September before debuting on Netflix on October 6 in the United States. As of now and looks like, no official date has been confirmed in Europe at the moment “Big Red N”.

