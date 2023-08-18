Entertainment

A thriller with Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner23 hours ago
0 57 2 minutes read






















Oscar winner Benicio del Toro stars in and produces snake, the new Netflix thriller. cowritten with benjamin brewer and directed by grant singerIn the film, the Puerto Rican-born actor plays a detective who has an existential crisis while trying to solve the murder of a real estate agent. a production from which, ultimately, streaming platform Has shared the first pictures.

According to the official summary, after the brutal murder, Hero detective tries to discover the truth In a case where nothing is as it seems and along the way, he shatters the illusions of his life. The film’s star cast is completed by Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Dominic Lombardozzi, Francis Fischer, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

“Reptile” (Netflix)

Singer makes his debut in Seventh Art after years of working as a producer of video clips for internationally renowned artists such as taylor swift or the weeknd and for what he promised Entertainment Weekly, The tape would have a “sense of multidimensional deception” due to the structure of the narrative. Likewise, Brewer doesn’t have much experience as a screenwriter either. He debuted in 2016 RelianceA feature film starring Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood. Later, the director noted del Toro’s pivotal role in the casting of Silverstone, the two actors reuniting after working together. excess baggageReleased in 1997:

benicio, the bull

“It was clear that he would bring this character to life in such a unique, interesting and authentic way. I think whenever she comes on screen, there is something alluring about her, but there is also a dynamic because they have known each other for a long time and have worked together. Reuniting after so many years was definitely something we all talked about. I think it was a really touching experience.

snake is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill. Del Toro, Rick Yorn and Rachel Smith He is the executive producer. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September before debuting on Netflix on October 6 in the United States. As of now and looks like, no official date has been confirmed in Europe at the moment “Big Red N”.

More articles related to movies and series




Latest in Movies & Series





















Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner23 hours ago
0 57 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Zayn Malik rumored to be romancing Selena Gomez

June 18, 2023

Meet the Nominees for Album of the Year at the Rolling Stone Awards in Spanish

2 days ago

Actors triumph at the Olivier Awards 2023

April 12, 2023

“Mermaidcore”, the summer trend that makes mermaids fashionable again

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button