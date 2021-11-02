A tight grip on cash payments: let’s get ready to change habits

From 1 January 2022, a tightening on cash payments will force taxpayers to change their habits in order not to be sanctioned. Here’s what will change with the new year.

The related problems the use of cash they will increase with the new year. It is now well known that the fight against tax evasion and money laundering prevents all taxpayers from spending their money as they wish. Each movement is controlled, each operation must be legitimately associated with the reference context and the possibility of withdrawing cash is always available more remote as ATMs and bank branches disappear. To these changes taking place, from 1 January 2022 there will be added a stranglehold on cash payments. Specifically, the maximum amount will drop from € 1,999.99 to € 1,000.

Cash payments, what to watch out for

The coming year will bring about a change that the maximum transferable amount will decrease for a cash payment. Until 31 December of the current year the limit sum will be € 1,999.99 while from 1 January 2022 it will be reduced to 999.99 euros. It does not matter who the parties involved in the exchange will be, this limit must not be exceeded. Our habit of withdrawing and paying for many purchases in cash, therefore, will have to give way to the idea that for amounts exceeding a thousand euros it will be necessary to use exclusively traceable payments. Credit cards, checks, wire transfers, they will have to become our best friends so as not to risk being sanctioned. This is true for the worker who, by not declaring all the collection, uses cash for payments but also for the parent or grandparent who intends to give a cash gift to his son or grandson.

Who will be involved in the change

The costs of decreasing the maximum amount of cash payments are particular categories of taxpayers. We are talking, for example, of pensioners who still have the habit of withdrawing their entire pension to then use the cash to pay the various monthly expenses. Similarly, the reference is to all the people who have not adapted to the changes related to digital payments as well as the owners of small businesses or freelancers who have the habit of being involved in the “revolution” do not pay all earnings. The use of cash will not be precluded but must remain below one thousand euros.