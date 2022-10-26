A TikTok challenge could be linked to a deadly accident in New York

This is how the vehicle ended (Capture)

A car accident that left four teenagers dead could be related to a tiktok challengeaccording to police in New York.

Six teenagers were in a speeding Kia vehicle that crashed around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Buffalo police said. The car was reported stolen Sunday night.

All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle., according to the police. Four of them, among 14 and 17 years old, they died. The fifth passenger was hospitalized in intensive care and the 16-year-old driver was treated at a hospital and released.

Charges were filed against the driver on Tuesday.

Buffalo Police Commissioner, Joseph Gramagliatold reporters Monday that the teens may have been taking part in a TikTok challenge that encourages people to keyless start Kia cars using mobile phone chargers.

The call “Kia Challenge”, which began circulating this summer, shows how to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a USB cable and a screwdriver. Police departments across the country have reported increased thefts from Kia and Hyundai cars since the video surfaced.

A class action lawsuit filed in September in Orange County, California, alleges that Kias made between 2011 and 2021, as well as Hyundais made between 2015 and 2021, lack anti-theft parts called engine immobilizers, which makes the cars easier to steal than other models. The lawsuit seeks monetary compensation for damages to automakers and a nationwide recall.

Representatives for Kia and Hyundai did not respond to emails seeking comment.

(With information from AP)

