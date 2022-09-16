A tiktoker spoke about how “boring” life in the United States can be and generated an avalanche of adhesions

The tiktoker Martha Chacón, a native of Yuma, Arizona, decided to speak without filters about his experience with the famous “American dream”, especially according to the vision of the Latin public.

Although moving to live in another country, in this case the United States, always entails a certain amount of mourning and strangeness, in general many Latinos They tend to idealize life in the United Statesor at least that’s what this young woman thinks, who spoke about how “overwhelming” that experience can be.

Although culture clashes are inevitableespecially if one considers that he grew up all his life in a country with other customs and social conventions, they do not stop surprising.

Through a video on her account @mfcmloks53, Martha told how his life became monotonous since he began to reside in US territory. The reason? From his perception, people are always too focused on their work and other occupations.

This is the most boring thing about living in the US, according to a tiktoker

The content creator shared her feelings with the entire virtual community, since she was fed up with the situation and wanted to clarify that perhaps this experience is not as everyone imagines it: “There are no ways to interact with other people, so life becomes very boring.”, he began to say and then detail that he had that opinion because of the constant routines and the lack of time for leisure.

As he considered, between work, school and home duties, different people prefer to stay independent and do not interact with others so as not to waste your time. Socialization, for her, is far down the priority list of most.

In that sense, stood in solidarity with all Latinos who also live the American dream in a different way: “I imagine a lot of people are having a like me, bored and alone”, he finished.

Although many foreigners claim that emigrating to the United States has been the best decisionFor others it is the opposite. That was made evident in the comments section of Martha’s video, as most of the users who reacted agreed with him and they also told their own experiences.

Living in the United States is not what everyone thinks, according to a tiktoker

One revealed the classic saying of when a person has everything, but at the same time feels that they have nothing: “Going to live in the United States when I was a teenager has been one of the worst experiences.tions of my life, even having certain privileges or advantages I was emotionally super bad, “said a user.

But he was not the only one to share his bad experience and many even hinted that the majority do not dare to reveal the truth behind the idealization of the “American dream”. “It totally happens to me, I’ve been here a year, I’m about to turn 19 and everything has been very difficult”, “I confirm, and the breaks are to sleep and wash”, “I confirm, it is very sedentary”, “Very confirmed”, “Finally someone who understands mewere some of the comments.