A Tiktokeuse talks about Messi and Ronaldo, the video buzzes

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. These two huge stars of World Football have dominated the game for the past 15 years. Undoubtedly the two best players of all time and an incredible duo who got away with it in Spain for long seasons before Cristiano Ronaldo changed to Juventus and then Manchester United. Of course, at the moment, they lack a World Cup on the list to further fuel their legend, but their titles, their statistics and their way of playing football have certainly never been seen between the innate talent of Messi and the physique. and the work of Ronaldo.

7 Ballons d’Or for the Argentinian, 5 for the other, five Champions Leagues for CR7, four for number 10. A Copa America for the current PSG player, a Euro for the star of the Reds. And mountains of goals. Pele and Maradona certainly have their place in the GOAT debate but Messi and Ronaldo have reached heights in longevity and numbers. And it’s not over. They are real icons and there are still some people who don’t know them. You can forgive a 90-year-old grandmother, but for the younger generation, it’s hard to miss them. And yet…

”I thought it was the same person”

A young woman has caused a lot of talk about her by ousting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A Tiktokeuse who must have just been in her twenties and who didn’t really know who Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were. Thus, the young lady (who has the pseudonym of @.jodassin on TokTok) made a video in which she declared : ”I made the most disturbing discovery of my life. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are not the same person.

While in my head, Lionel Messi was Cristiano Ronaldo’s football name. Like for me it was one person whereas there, I just saw an Instagram video that shows two different people. I discover the face of Lionel Messi. I didn’t know it was someone. For me, it was a nickname, I assure you, it is very disturbing.

It calls into question almost my entire existence. Indeed, it is quite rare not to know the two players and even worse to believe that they are one. Now she knows unless this video was made for the buzz…

Messi wants to shine with PSG, Cristiano asks for guarantees from Manchester United

Lionel Messi will be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season, that’s for sure. The Argentinian is not happy with his last exercise (like all Parisian supporters) and wants to show his true face in the coming months. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, while there were not too many fears of seeing him leave MU, his latest statements worry the leaders and fans of Mancunia because he has given the club a kind of ultimatum. If the transfer window does not live up to his expectations, the Portuguese could look elsewhere.

